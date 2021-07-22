If you happen to live in this country and have a mind of your own and say, you exercise free will, there are high chances that you will find yourself behind bars after a while. So, in order to help you navigate these treacherous waters, we made a little list of Do's and Dont's to keep you out of jail.  

1. Don’t go around asking for oxygen even if your family members are dying.

Source: The Hindu

2. Don’t go to protests or anywhere the government doesn’t want you to go.

Source: The Wire

3. Don’t go around reporting on rape cases in UP, especially if you’re a Muslim. 

Source: NDTV

4. Don’t speak up for the marginalised and or express dissent with government policies.

Source: Indian Express

5. You can peddle provocative bigoted news as long as you don’t question the government.

Source: Live Law

6. You can also murder people if you belong to upper caste of the majority religion in this country.

Source: India Today

7. You can beat up people from the DBA community, irrespective of their religion, for selling cattle.

Source: India Today

8. You can make a whole ‘news’ channel to spread bigotry and communalism and it’ll all be fine.

Source: Alt News

9. Don’t make memes dissenting against institutions of the country.

Source: Scroll

10. Don’t be a human rights defender all your life.

Source: Frontline Defenders

11. You can throw out a rape threat here and there as long as the Prime Minister follows you on Twitter.

Source: Indian Express

12. You can also brandish guns at a peaceful protest and injure people with impunity.

Source: Scroll

13. You can be the biggest superspreader of COVID in the country.

Source: The Wire

14. You can be accused of domestic terrorism and be fine as long as you win the elections.

Source: The Quint

15. Spew communal hatred at a COVID centre.

Source: Scroll

16. Don’t let yourself be found studying in a college library late in the evening.

Source: The Wire

17. Don’t sell non-veg food on the days other people celebrate their own festivals which have nothing to do with you.

Source: Times of India

18. Don’t say cow dung can’t cure COVID, even if you know it’s true. 

Source: India Today

19. Don’t make ‘toolkits’ to help poor farmers protesting against an unjust law.

Source: BBC

Now, you know. 