This year has been full of strange occurrences, but then again, I feel like this at the end of every year. ‘What a whack year it has been,’ is what pops up in my head. But in all honesty, we saw a couple of things change and shift (clearly for the worse) this year, things that irritated us and made us wonder ‘What in the world are we collectively experiencing?

So, we’ve curated the things that have changed throughout the year but really required no change at all! Here, take a look:

1. Dora’s Entire Appearance

Dora’s new look or rather, her ‘TikTok glow-up’ has really divided and confused the internet with how she looks now. I mean, ‘What was the REASON?’ The creators did Dora so dirty.

2. Instagram Icons

Sometime in the middle of this year, we saw the Instagram story icons increase in size and frankly, that change made so many of us INCREDIBLY uncomfortable. I feel like, we all kind of collectively disassociated from reality upon seeing the icons. Needless to say, it was trippy AF.

the instagram stories are huge all of a sudden pic.twitter.com/AwriJCUsgf — CM (@conormurrayTM) June 5, 2023

3. WhatsApp Channels

Listen, we get it, technology requires upgrading. Relevance is important for social media. But WhatsApp constantly trying to catch up to other applications is getting a little exhausting. WhatsApp channels definitely seem like a try-hard move.

4. Blue Lay’s Flavour

Recently, the janta noticed that the taste of the Blue-packet Lays has changed. But just as quickly as people began noticing the change, reports of Lays changing the taste back to normal also started flooding in. So while you’re here, can you please tell us whether the flavor’s taste has gone back to normal?

5. Twitter Became X

Listen, no shade to anyone, but changing Twitter to ‘X’ seems so futuristic that it’s slightly off-putting. I am in no rush to walk into the future, seeing as how dystopian the journey is already looking, y’know?

6. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Changing

The internet was clearly outraged at hearing about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy changing. After having served as captain for such a significant amount of time, Hardik Pandya’s stepping into the position put so many people off.

7. Google Chat layout

Inbox layouts changing never feels good. Because, after working with a certain layout for so long, you become accustomed and changing that up feels almost like a betrayal. So, Gmail changing their chat interface felt just the same.

Either change things so gradually that we can ease into the new situation or simply don’t change anything, please.