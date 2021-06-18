Billionaire Gautam Adani's personal fortune went down by about $13.2 billion to $63.5 billion after a media report raised questions about offshore investors. To give you an idea of just how much he lost, we did some maths and made a list of all the things you could do with that kind of money. 

1.You could buy 240 trips in a spacecraft to the International Space Station. 

2. You could book 4,71,428 private jets to Goa. 

3. You could get married 30,697 times at a 900-year-old church in Belmond Hotel in Caruso, Ravello, Italy, one of the most expensive wedding venues in the world. 

4. You could buy YouTube Premium for 1,10,27,569 people so that they can stop with the god damn ads. 

5. You can teach sex education to 97,77,77,777 kids in India instead of hoping they'll turn out to be normal human beings who don't treat sex as a taboo. 

6. Pay the salaries of 24,39,02,439 ASHA workers, and perhaps give them a raise, given that they earn about Rs 4,000 a month. 

7. Build 81,30,782 Indira Awas houses for the poor and the homeless. 

8. You can pay for the secondary education of 24,62,557 students in good private schools. 

9. You can take 3252320 people to see the Northern Lights. That would be worth it.

10. You could pay $1,60,000 to 82,500  charities to spend some time with Emilia Clarke and watch Game of Thrones, if she were up to it again. 

That's just how many things Adani didn't do with the amount of money he lost in a week. But don't be too sad about it. He could do it a few more times before feeling a dent. 