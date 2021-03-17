The Italian luxury fashion house, Bottega Veneta has gone viral, but maybe not for the right reasons. Remember the cable phone rubber bands we wore as teenagers? Or even just actual telephone cables which we wrapped around our wrists as we chatted away for hours?

Well, Bottega is selling the same squiggly telephone cable in the form of a necklace for $2240, which is about ₹1,62,508.

But it doesn't stop there. There is a matching ring which costs $525 (₹38,087) and earrings which are $865 (₹62,754). Do they have any idea how much actual phone cables cost?

Some of the rings even have a cable 'flower' on them, which doubles the price.

The popular Instagram page Diet Prada shared how much these telephone cords actually cost and spoiler, it's only $5, which is around ₹300.

After a quick search I found cheaper Indian options, that you could probably use to make your own 'necklace'.

The reactions to this product have obviously been hilarious:

YO WHAT THE FUCK BOTTEGA??? MY WIRED HOME PHONE LOOKS LIKE THIS BUT CHEAPER LOL pic.twitter.com/STY9WIK7tF — venti ristretto (@b_i_a_n_c_o) March 17, 2021

Bottega Veneta really dragged it 😒 pic.twitter.com/zDCRnL9QXQ — 🍷 (@AntiVibeKiller) March 17, 2021

I love Bottega Veneta but what the heck?!? @diet_prada thank you for this comparison. I’m gonna make my own accessories line. pic.twitter.com/apNCV0YJ4N — Artsy Wolfie (@itchy_wolfie) March 17, 2021

You could buy over 230 landlines, and over 1000 telephone cables in the amount it costs to buy this necklace. Boujee or just plain bad?