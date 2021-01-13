The idea of sending something to space still fascinates us. And a UK restaurant decided to take this a step forward by actually trying to send samosa into space, only have to have it crash-land in France.

Chai Walla, a popular Indian Fast-food restaurant in Bath used helium balloons to send a samosa to space, armed with a GoPro and GPS.

In this viral video, Niraj Gadher, the owner of ChaiWalla can be seen preparing the set-up for his rocket samosa and thought it clearly didn't work out, it does make you laugh.

I said as a joke once that I would send a samosa into space, and then I thought during this bleak times we could all use a reason to laugh.

- Niraj to Somerset Live

When the samosa did crash-landing in France, Niraj was quick to ask people to help him track it down. A man in France, Alex Mathon volunteered via Instagram to find the make-shift 'spaceship' and he actually found the missing remains, including the GoPro and the GPS.

At the end of the day, maybe the samosa didn't get where it needed to but it sure did make us laugh.

What would you want to send to space?