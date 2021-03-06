In this day and age, every couple has found their own interpretation of weddings, rituals and what works for them.

Similarly, one such couple decided to play a song, 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' during their pheras, causing quite a stir on the internet.

ये शादी है या संस्कारों की आहुति? ये मत भूलिए आप दुनिया में पूजनीय हैं तो केवल अपनी संस्कृति और संस्कारों की वजह से। pic.twitter.com/jZHtEfZpD7 — Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) March 2, 2021

Vedant Birla, Chairman And MD of Birla Precision Technologies tweeted the video calling it disrespectful. "Is this marriage or sacrificial rituals? Do not forget that you are worshipable in the world, only because of your culture and values," his tweet read.

And while there are those who agree with him, there were others who came to the defence of the couple and said, that their wedding ceremony should be their own choice.

I don't see anything wrong in it. It's their choice how to celebrate, still living in 18th century 🥴 https://t.co/rUFbvAEOJY — SHREY (@wtfprincu) March 3, 2021

Alag se DJ/sangeet night bhi rakha hoga. Uss mein bhi dance kiya hoga. Fere achhe se lelo, saari shaadi ki vidhiyan purn kar lo phir jee bhar ke dance kar lena... aisa kya ki feron ke time dance karna hai?! — Kamal Vedā / कमल वेदा (@iKamalVeda) March 2, 2021

It's cute how this couple danced during their pheras. Who says #Indianweddings need to be solemn affairs. And where are they mocking our glorious culture? Much ado about nothing?! @birla_vedant https://t.co/zvHH6R8tVK — Vinita Bhatia (@bhatiavinita) March 5, 2021

Very sad that such a solemn ceremony where the vow is taken in front of Agni + as Sakshi) is belittled so badly. The bride and bridegroom must be educated the actual meaning of rituals. This vow is for naathi charami in Dharma, artha, kama and Moksh the couple will be together. — madhujaihind (@madhuvsudan) March 2, 2021

It's there personal choice.उनकी शादी उनका फैसला — Vishu Etah (@Vishuparths) March 3, 2021

I like your journalism SwatiJi but I don’t see what is so wrong in this. They are having their wedding the way they want to. No one is forcing anyone to watch the video. — Uphaar Goyal (@UphaarG) March 2, 2021

The wedding is theirs, but the fire, the priest and Trishul certainly suggest religion and customs that still has some reverence among people. I doubt if anyone would have said anything if they had placed a pumpkin in the middle and danced around it. — D Prem (@meradesh2day) March 4, 2021

Love this... No idea why people hating on this... They are happy... Also doesn't the society want people to get married all the time.... What just cause they happy you don't like it.... All you want is sad marriages kya??? https://t.co/BCzzTpxvWE — Mumbai is my City (@RajviDedhia) March 6, 2021

Why should anyone moral police the other? Their wedding, they paid for it and they are in love; not you. Live and let live. Tomorrow you will want untouchability or sati back in the name culture. https://t.co/WdHfAmKEXG — Kanu (@Kanuchn) March 5, 2021

It's not the matter of forcing someone. It's related to a divine sanskaar - फेरे is a religious ceremony & not a CAMP FIRE. Civilized people are those who respect civilization, traditions. — Mukesh Dixit 🇮🇳 (@mukeshdixit) March 3, 2021

How do you feel about the video?