Would you believe me if I told you that there are still a few people in this world who have no idea about the Coronavirus pandemic?

Well, according to The Guardian, this couple was sailing across the Atlantic ocean and had no idea about the deadly pandemic erupting on dry land.

Last month, Elena Manighetti and Ryan Osborne set sail for an Atlantic voyage to reach the Caribbean Islands. Activating their vacation mode, they very specifically instructed all their shore contacts to not inform them about any bad news.

During their 25-day adventure in the middle of the ocean and with no access to news, the couple obviously had no idea about the havoc that was created by Coronavirus.



The Manchester-based couple quit their jobs in 2017, brought an 11-meter sailing boat and started their voyage from the Canary Islands on Feb 28. They were originally planning to dock on the French overseas region of Guadeloupe.

Elena Manighetti reflects on how she remembers the impact of the virus before they set sail:

In February we’d heard there was a virus in China, but with the limited information we had we figured by the time we got to the Caribbean in 25 days it would all be over.

It was only after 25 days when the couple finally completed 3,000 nautical miles journey and reached the Caribean islands when they realised that something was going on.

They were having an issue with docking their yacht. Tough this was because of the new lockdown restrictions, the couple assumed that it was a preventive measure because of the high season and the island didn't want their locals to be infected by the tourists.

We first attempted to land in one of the French territories in the Caribbean but when we arrived we found all the borders were closed and the islands were closing down.

- Ryan Osborne

It was only when the couple diverted to Grendana and managed to have access to some internet connection that they read about the pandemic for the first time. So they stirred their boat towards St. Vincent.

According to BBC, luckily the couple was tracking their journey via a GPS device to prove that they were in isolation for the past month. The couple was allowed to dock their boat in Bequia.

You can click here to virtually experience their documented voyage.