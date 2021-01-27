Dr. KK Aggarwal is the recipient of Padma Shri and the President of Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania & HCFI.
He is also one of the few people in India to have received Covid vaccine.
Without his wife.
In an amusing video which is doing rounds on the internet, his wife can be heard scolding him, and asking, "Mujhe saath mein nahin le jaa sakte the?".
Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife.— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 27, 2021
Note to self : don't ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv :)
#forwarded. pic.twitter.com/uhIQYvZ4IO
The doctor, who was live on TV, telling people about the vaccine itself, got a call from his wife mid-session. And he picked it up.
Not knowing that he was in for some chiding. As soon as he said hello, his wife asked him about the vaccine and when he said yes, she responded:
Bohot hi ajeeb ho tum. Why didn't you take me with you? This is not done. Don't lie to me, main abhi tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun.
Oh dear https://t.co/12LgwWE1zU— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 27, 2021
All he could say to her in response was that he had gone to check if the vaccine was available and in the end a feeble "band karo" to someone in the car.
The internet, as you can imagine, is having a lot of fun with the video.
I feel for the poor guy. 😕— Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) January 27, 2021
But honestly, can't stop laughing. Not without a reason I never pick up my phone when live on TV. Better safe than sorry. 😎😂 https://t.co/OX4363qWKj
Oh my fucking god. This is the most hilarious thing I have seen in like everrrrrrrr. Can't stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/G1zVpDOx1U— Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) January 27, 2021
Sometimes you don't do anything, sometimes you just get vaccinated and shit happens. https://t.co/AztewzaLUx— Abhishek Bhardwaj (@abhisayz) January 27, 2021
What the! https://t.co/ijOzxXrdGH— Amith 🇮🇳 💉 (@amithpr) January 27, 2021
This is the best thing I've seen all day https://t.co/0oiDG2vvwT— niharika (@gotaketea) January 27, 2021
The video blew up so much that Doctor Aggarwal had to address the issue with a tweet and to be honest, it was really sweet and responsible.
#GetVaccinated #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/M5KQNyUNJh— Dr K K Aggarwal (@DrKKAggarwal) January 27, 2021