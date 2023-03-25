I think we can all relate to hiding a thing or two from our parents. Especially if it has to do with what we do in our downtime. Whether that’s having a beer or two with our crew or enjoying some “greens” to unwind. Which is why @pachtaogaybro‘s tweet about how she told her mom that the rolling paper she ordered is actually sticky notes is so darn amusing!
So of course there were bound to be comments about people telling their parents similar stories. From saying it’s tracing paper to calling it an Ayurvedic treatment, here’s how the internet has responded.
“Greens,” “Grass,” or “Kasturi methi” we love how we’ve found so many different ways to describe it!
She did what any other desi kid would’ve. Let’s hope her mom doesn’t ask any further questions.