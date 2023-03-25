I think we can all relate to hiding a thing or two from our parents. Especially if it has to do with what we do in our downtime. Whether that’s having a beer or two with our crew or enjoying some “greens” to unwind. Which is why @pachtaogaybro‘s tweet about how she told her mom that the rolling paper she ordered is actually sticky notes is so darn amusing!

Mom received my rolling paper order from instamart and now i'm convincing her it's sticky notes 👍 pic.twitter.com/K3FpqgkWJt — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) March 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT So of course there were bound to be comments about people telling their parents similar stories. From saying it’s tracing paper to calling it an Ayurvedic treatment, here’s how the internet has responded.

When my mom found one in my bag during my engineering days, I convinced her that it was a tracing paper for some lab period. 😃 — Karan Kaushik (@daydreamerkaran) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Two decades ago, my mom found my stash of the 'Green stuff' and confronted me. Got a way by telling her it's Ayurvedic remedy for pimples. Even applied it to my face that day to convince her.. — Kib (@kib_reddy) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT My mom caught my hash and I said these are crystal from chemistry practical. Hash was hard so mom didn't doubt. — Gaurav (@iOverthinked) March 22, 2023 Credit; Twitter

what??? like fr — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Oregano ko khane mein na use kar le wo bas 😅 — Vaibhav (@vaibhavthegaul) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

edible sticky notes — Aman Garg (@woovygraphy) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

blame my friends — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT “Greens,” “Grass,” or “ Kasturi methi” we love how we’ve found so many different ways to describe it!

Wait till your mom sees you roll it with kasturi methi 😂😂😂😂 — Thushar Ravi Gowda (@retroiceman36) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

good save tbh https://t.co/got2fmfdOw — vaishu (@dossaacat) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

She did what any other desi kid would’ve. Let’s hope her mom doesn’t ask any further questions.