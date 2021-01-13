Thirteen days into January, 2021 and we're already questioning whether this year is going to be the ray of sunshine we were all hoping for it to be. To add to this big ol' question, the strangest, most phenomenal photo of a bread sliced horizontally went viral over night, and netizens of the world have a lot to say about it.

can’t stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread pic.twitter.com/uvaXJ0vJcP — Josh (@FLITTER) January 10, 2021

The photo has been posted by a user named Josh, and ever since the upload, Twitter doesn’t know how it feels about it!

i really dont like it — m (@odetok00) January 12, 2021

Why does the plain bread invoke such rage but this feels godly — Jules E. Hopkins (@lunxrspace) January 11, 2021

Ideal for Swedish sandwich cake. pic.twitter.com/InfcqUELCr — ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ Simon (@pepelipep) January 10, 2021

i see your bread and raise you this dosa(savoury crepe) pic.twitter.com/LdGnM8Jy9M — tweet_from_home (@bored_IT_baba) January 10, 2021

It’s cat bread :) pic.twitter.com/ByarhKiAnb — 𝕊 𝕡 𝕒 𝕔 𝕖 👾 (@SPACEofk) January 11, 2021

What does it say about me that I just wanna see it rolled up with peanut butter and jelly in between and then cut into segments to create PBJ rolls? — Kolink (@KolinkBattler) January 11, 2021

this is singlehandedly the worst picture ive seen — gabi (@duasplace) January 12, 2021

You can make a mean toastie with this. pic.twitter.com/WyQTpkqA0l — K-girl (@Kaniksss) January 11, 2021

Butter + cinnamon sugar on one side. Roll up into log. Toast in over until golden brown. Cool. Cut on bias cross-section wise for warm sweet buttery cinnamon swirls. — Paul Lucas (@plucas1000) January 11, 2021

What are your feelings? Genius invention or blasphemous creation?