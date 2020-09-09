The Indian mainstream media has turned everything into a joke. One theory could be that it is using this as a coping mechanism to not address problems like falling GDP, increase in COVID-19 cases and whatnot. Just a theory.

I mean, all of us have been guilty of being in denial right? Well, taking this a step ahead, this Instagram page called Dhakkan Chronicle, is pranking the prankster by turning legitimate news into hilarious social commentaries.

Reader's discretion is advised as seriously funny posts ahead.

You gotta laugh because everything is a joke.