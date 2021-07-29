We know nobody likes it when desi food is messed around with, so we just had to tell you about this special 'chocolate Biryani,' sold in Karachi. 

In the video, a man is seen showing viewers the vendor's shop and telling them about the unique food item. 

And soon you see the vendor casually pour chocolate syrup over a plate of Biryani. As the anchor tries the food, he lets out an enthusiastic 'Oye Hoye Hoye,' and says that this Biryani dish is a must try. 

You can watch the video here. 

Now, of course, people had a lot to say about this strange food combo. From being downright offended by the recipe to saying that the anchor was faking his review. 

Would you try this?