We know nobody likes it when desi food is messed around with, so we just had to tell you about this special 'chocolate Biryani,' sold in Karachi.

In the video, a man is seen showing viewers the vendor's shop and telling them about the unique food item.

And soon you see the vendor casually pour chocolate syrup over a plate of Biryani. As the anchor tries the food, he lets out an enthusiastic 'Oye Hoye Hoye,' and says that this Biryani dish is a must try.

You can watch the video here.

Now, of course, people had a lot to say about this strange food combo. From being downright offended by the recipe to saying that the anchor was faking his review.

WHY WOULD YOU PUT CHOCOLATE ON BIRYANI BC — Fawad (@favadism) July 26, 2021

Just came across Chocolate biryani and Chocolate Maggie yesterday on you tube

Le inner me 🥴 pic.twitter.com/kpSm5NkNeb — Mr Wayne 🇮🇳 ∆🦇 👊🏻 (@Anshul_28930) July 27, 2021

Subha subha chocolate biryani dikha de... Mood kharab kr dia saara🙂 — Aditya 🦀 (@NOTaCELEB__) July 28, 2021

Eww chocolate biryani 🤢 — Starboy//COKE STAN ACC (@sedmimii) July 24, 2021

I saw a post on Instagram where this guy was selling "Chocolate Biryani". He literally poured chocolate sause over chicken biryani.



And the reporter covering this actually said "Aapne zindagi mein agar yeh nahi taste kiya to kya taste kiya" For Real 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Avalanche (@__silentmyshka_) July 27, 2021

Would you try this?