In today's WTF news a German man 'accidentally' ordered 28 Tesla vehicles worth €1.4 million (Rs 11.9 crore) online.
A user on Reddit who goes around by the username 'Baloon Man' revealed how his father accidentally placed an order for 27 Model 3s vehicle instead of just one.
Looks like all the extra Teslas 'self-drove' themselves into the man's cart. Feels like a Rise Of The Planet Of Tesla situation.
The user's father tried making the payment again and again for over two hours, when the website finally confirmed the order with a notification.
Turns out every failed attempt of the dad placing an order was processed a fresh order. Since the father must have tried to place the order 28 times, the website registered it as 28 Tesla's worth €1.4 million (Rs 11.9 crore).
Now I'm no expert but here are my two cents anyway. How can you trust Tesla's automatic, self-driven cars with your life when they can't handle a glitch on their website?
Turns out the amount of non-refundable amount of cancelling a Tesla i.e 100 Euros is my current bank account status.