Raise your hands if you have bought something expensive and then lowered the price while telling your mom.

I am sure most of us have done this because we know our moms won't understand our 'spending-spree' and honestly sometimes neither do we.

They just straight up call you out for doing so and might even roast you. One such mom is Anita Guddi whose video has now gone viral.

In the video, when Anita's daughter, Chabi Gupta shows her the Gucci belt she bought, Anita can't help but call out the resemblance to the school belt of DPS (Delhi Public School).



It becomes even more interesting when Chabi tells her the belt is worth 35K.

Hearing this, she says she could have gotten her the same belt in just ₹150 and scolds her for wasting money in an adorable Bihari accent.

I think all moms are built this way. Seeing this, people couldn't help but raid the comment section.

You can also check out the video here.

Chalo I gotta go tell my mom that I have finally made an FD but in reality, I am just broke.