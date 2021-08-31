From selling kurtas as vintage boho dresses to creating fake freckles with mehendi, we have seen our culture being misrepresented a number of times. While we have seen firangi websites selling desi products at a high price a lot of times, this NZ-based retailer took the game too far.

Recently, a New Zealand furniture store took an ordinary household product and marked up its price. What’s the special item, you ask? Well, it’s a charpai!

Annabelle’s, a lifestyle store, was selling an ordinary charpai or khat as ‘Vintage Indian Daybed’ for a whopping ₹41,211. Touted as a one-of-a-kind and original product, the charpai was being sold at least 10 times higher than its standard rate in India.

For the uninitiated, a charpai is a traditional handwoven bed that you must have seen at desi dhabas or at your grandparents’ house in India.

The most interesting part is that this is not the first desi item that is being sold at exuberant prices on the website. From trunk and stool to cupboard and bench, there are several other ‘vintage’ products available on their website.

As soon as netizens heard of this, they couldn’t help but facepalm real hard.

"one-of-a-kind"!!!! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) August 31, 2021

Annabell jaani what is this behaviour? Vintage Indian daybed for 800 NZD ~ 94.000 Rupees. Waah bhai.https://t.co/T9OGIQfX2V pic.twitter.com/FkcPvCUeAb — Khurram Shahid (@92Khurram) August 31, 2021

If it keeps going this way, the days are not far when people abroad will start installing this at home pic.twitter.com/gZzCiNWKOB — हिन्दुस्तानी बैटमैन (@brucekumarwayne) August 30, 2021

अब न्यूजीलैंड का एक ब्रांड एनाबेल्स इस खटिया को बेच रहा है। जिसका नाम उसने विंटेज इंडियन डायबेड (Vintage Indian Daybed) रखा है। आमतौर पर भारत में आपको अच्छी खटिया 2000-4000 के बीच मिल जाएगी, लेकिन न्यूजीलैंड का ब्रांड इसे 800 न्यूजीलैंड डॉलर में बेच रहा है यानि 41,211 रुपये में। pic.twitter.com/pYlvbmwMnX — राधादेव शर्मा 🇮🇳 (@RADHA_83) August 30, 2021

Would you buy this ‘vintage daybed’?