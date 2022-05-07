You and I both know how Bollywood has fooled us (not really) into believing in fairy tale romance. However, what works in Bollywood films does not work in real life, and Twitter is giving us a stark reminder of this.
Remember this scene from Jannat when Emraan Hashmi stops his car in the middle of a busy road and goes down on his knees to propose to his love interest in the movie.
I am sure all of us remember this iconic proposal. Here, this one:
Someone on Twitter asked, "Who stopped you from doing this?" and netizens have some spot-on responses to it.
Twitter is bringing us back to reality with these hilarious responses. From petrol price, self-respect, desi parents, heartbreaks, we have a long list of why this proposal is not attainable in real life.
This🤡 pic.twitter.com/sMhzaHelEp— Raushan Raj (@raushan7878) May 7, 2022
Section 354D IPC— ayush bhatt (@ayushbhatt4) May 6, 2022
Section 509 IPC
Also @uttarakhandcops
These pic.twitter.com/zfasrnG2eR— Aaaaaman (@AmanChaligid) May 7, 2022
Car nahi mere paas aage rokne ke liye😭— Call me Alex (@kuchbhialex) May 6, 2022
3-4 cheezie hai— Satyam Soni (@satyampsoni) May 6, 2022
Cars
Ladki
And shahrukh khan
Traffic Police— the_calm_guy_ (@Mandeep17m) May 7, 2022
My family
Her Family
My non-existent GF
My non-existent GF's best friend
The car's brakes didn't work for some reason— Depressed YupYouAreRight ** (@WithBedPro) May 7, 2022
May 7, 2022
I tried this with my cycle and now i am here.— Vishal (@halkasamosa) May 7, 2022
my POV now: pic.twitter.com/zCaXSszTMK
Petrol price— इबू हटेला (@ibuhatela15) May 7, 2022
Civic sense and city traffic— shivani|| social battery dead (@hellnoshivani) May 6, 2022
Jiske liye me ye krne vala tha use ye sab psand ni tha toh usne eis baat ke liye mujhe chord diya— Ayush Bisht (@okayayush) May 7, 2022
I proud of my self ye to maine hi kiya hai.— Prof. Ladkibaaz (@azadmrinal01) May 7, 2022
Mumbai -Thane ke roads pe metro ka kaam chal raha hai— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 6, 2022
koot diye jaoge— Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) May 7, 2022
My financial condition 🙂— 🍉 (@Sudhanshuyarrrr) May 6, 2022
This proposal is legit "Fida hoon tujhpe Meri jaan bepanah" moment.
Sharing it here- because a little nostalgia will do no harm right?
Also, here's a list of most romantic dates in Bollywood movies, in case you need some more inspiration.