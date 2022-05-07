You and I both know how Bollywood has fooled us (not really) into believing in fairy tale romance. However, what works in Bollywood films does not work in real life, and Twitter is giving us a stark reminder of this.

Remember this scene from Jannat when Emraan Hashmi stops his car in the middle of a busy road and goes down on his knees to propose to his love interest in the movie.

I am sure all of us remember this iconic proposal. Here, this one:

Someone on Twitter asked, "Who stopped you from doing this?" and netizens have some spot-on responses to it.

Who stopped you by doing this?!? pic.twitter.com/w6TCLbwb76 — RASHI (@Rasshiii121_) May 6, 2022

Twitter is bringing us back to reality with these hilarious responses. From petrol price, self-respect, desi parents, heartbreaks, we have a long list of why this proposal is not attainable in real life.

Section 354D IPC

Section 509 IPC

Also @uttarakhandcops — ayush bhatt (@ayushbhatt4) May 6, 2022

Garmi , Dhoop aur Harrasment ki FIR ka dar — Chhavi Kant Singh (@chhavi_k_singh) May 7, 2022

Other moving vehicles on road — PRAJWAL09 🇮🇳 (@sarcasm____101) May 6, 2022

Car nahi mere paas aage rokne ke liye😭 — Call me Alex (@kuchbhialex) May 6, 2022

3-4 cheezie hai

Cars

Ladki

And shahrukh khan — Satyam Soni (@satyampsoni) May 6, 2022

Traffic Police

My family

Her Family

My non-existent GF

My non-existent GF's best friend — the_calm_guy_ (@Mandeep17m) May 7, 2022

The car's brakes didn't work for some reason — Depressed YupYouAreRight ** (@WithBedPro) May 7, 2022

I tried this with my cycle and now i am here.

my POV now: pic.twitter.com/zCaXSszTMK — Vishal (@halkasamosa) May 7, 2022

My introvert mentality — send._.me.mes (@send_maymay) May 7, 2022

Petrol price — इबू हटेला (@ibuhatela15) May 7, 2022

My self respect. — Kumar Shubham (@redhot_420) May 7, 2022

Civic sense and city traffic — shivani|| social battery dead (@hellnoshivani) May 6, 2022

Jiske liye me ye krne vala tha use ye sab psand ni tha toh usne eis baat ke liye mujhe chord diya — Ayush Bisht (@okayayush) May 7, 2022

I proud of my self ye to maine hi kiya hai. — Prof. Ladkibaaz (@azadmrinal01) May 7, 2022

i would love to do this with you in indian ocean 😪 may be crossing via ship 🙊 — Kari 🇮🇳 (@garib_guitarist) May 6, 2022

Uski shaadi ho gayi😥 — Rahul K Agarwal🇮🇳 (@Rahul_The_Kumar) May 6, 2022

Mumbai -Thane ke roads pe metro ka kaam chal raha hai — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 6, 2022

Indian roads — Samarth Mahajan (@samarth_mahajan) May 6, 2022

koot diye jaoge — Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) May 7, 2022

My financial condition 🙂 — 🍉 (@Sudhanshuyarrrr) May 6, 2022

This proposal is legit "Fida hoon tujhpe Meri jaan bepanah" moment.

Sharing it here- because a little nostalgia will do no harm right?

