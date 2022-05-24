WTF did you say the price was?
A Twitter user found a bucket on Amazon. A single red plastic bucket that your mom would yell at you if you even paid Rs 50 for it.
But, instead of mindlessly scrolling away without giving it a second thought, what caught his eye left him mindfucked. The bucket costs a whopping INR 25,999!
Don't believe me? Read the Tweet here:
Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4— Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022
Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1 https://t.co/D7pcx89Nv7— Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022
Twitterati was equally bamboozled by the bizarre pricing:
The baffling part 🤯 only 1 left in stock! pic.twitter.com/FakLbdBEwk— Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) May 23, 2022
On Amazon, you have to purchase a product to review it. So did that 1-star review guy actually buy this bucket only to be able to write a sarcastic review on it? 🙃— Muskaan Sancheti (@heyitsmush) May 23, 2022
at that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine— Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) May 23, 2022
Don't buy the bucket.— Pallav Barah (@unscrabble) May 24, 2022
Instead make an NFT of the screenshot and then sell it for $3mil.
Buy it. It's a status thing. You'll be the only person who has a bucket that costs 25k. It's a piece of rare art. It's Web 0 redefined.— Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) May 23, 2022
Then sell it for $3 million
Is this some bullshit modern art piece? Perhaps a commentary on the juxtaposition of a mundane, tangible, material entity against the backdrop of the ludicrous era of economic instability our world is entering?