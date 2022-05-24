WTF did you say the price was?

A Twitter user found a bucket on Amazon. A single red plastic bucket that your mom would yell at you if you even paid Rs 50 for it.

But, instead of mindlessly scrolling away without giving it a second thought, what caught his eye left him mindfucked. The bucket costs a whopping INR 25,999!

Don't believe me? Read the Tweet here:

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1 https://t.co/D7pcx89Nv7 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

Twitterati was equally bamboozled by the bizarre pricing:

The baffling part 🤯 only 1 left in stock! pic.twitter.com/FakLbdBEwk — Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) May 23, 2022

On Amazon, you have to purchase a product to review it. So did that 1-star review guy actually buy this bucket only to be able to write a sarcastic review on it? 🙃 — Muskaan Sancheti (@heyitsmush) May 23, 2022

at that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) May 23, 2022

Look at review dude price should be 99999 too cheap 🥸😂😂😂 Purchase at this price point pic.twitter.com/I7zHWj8lnr — Vikas Jat (@this_is_viku) May 24, 2022

Don't buy the bucket.



Instead make an NFT of the screenshot and then sell it for $3mil. — Pallav Barah (@unscrabble) May 24, 2022

Buy it. It's a status thing. You'll be the only person who has a bucket that costs 25k. It's a piece of rare art. It's Web 0 redefined.



Then sell it for $3 million — Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) May 23, 2022

Letting my imagination run wild, this a good way to send illegal stuff. What if it's a coded item where the product image and are of the bucket but you also get other things in the bucket🤷🏻‍♀️ — Meghana (@_aspiringcat) May 24, 2022

Ok if anyone’s interested in knowing why - sellers raise the price to ridiculous amount when the products are gonna go out of stock because you tend to loose your amazon visibility if you have no stock. — siddhesh assawa (@siddhesh_asawa) May 23, 2022

Is this some bullshit modern art piece? Perhaps a commentary on the juxtaposition of a mundane, tangible, material entity against the backdrop of the ludicrous era of economic instability our world is entering?