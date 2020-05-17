Have you ever attended a punjabi wedding? If yes, then you know exactly what we're getting at. Drunk punjabis are a whole mood and this Twitter thread managed to capture it perfectly.
The responses? They had us ROFL! Some we'd definitely heard before and some completely took us by surprise.
" ye daal mai gulabjamun daal toh wo kofte ban jayenge " - @Oye_protein https://t.co/DEtjuAPwPT— Singha (@heisenjit) May 17, 2020
Ik Tu sohni ik mai sohna...par mai zyada sohna🤗🙂🤤— IG: bibi.kylie🧞♀️ (@notyonaar) May 16, 2020
A drunk Punjabi never say something, he just do Burrrrrrhhhhhhaaaaaaaaa 🤣 https://t.co/mVh0JKjY59— Dilraj Singh (@singhdilraj12) May 16, 2020
If bill gates was punjabi and drunk he would say Jatt Microsoft wardu tere ton after 2-3 landu pegs😂 https://t.co/MNVv7VujkN— GURASHISH SINGH BRAR (@saanhjatt) May 16, 2020
Shadd ti aaa sharaab ... sari pee k thori jehi— PVO (@panjabsveryown) May 16, 2020
What's the most hilarious thing you've said or overheard?
Disclaimer: Nothing mentioned above is meant to hurt religious sentiments and is in good humour.