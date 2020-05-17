Have you ever attended a punjabi wedding? If yes, then you know exactly what we're getting at. Drunk punjabis are a whole mood and this Twitter thread managed to capture it perfectly.

The responses? They had us ROFL! Some we'd definitely heard before and some completely took us by surprise.

" ye daal mai gulabjamun daal toh wo kofte ban jayenge " - @Oye_protein https://t.co/DEtjuAPwPT — Singha (@heisenjit) May 17, 2020

Ik Tu sohni ik mai sohna...par mai zyada sohna🤗🙂🤤 — IG: bibi.kylie🧞‍♀️ (@notyonaar) May 16, 2020

A drunk Punjabi never say something, he just do Burrrrrrhhhhhhaaaaaaaaa 🤣 https://t.co/mVh0JKjY59 — Dilraj Singh (@singhdilraj12) May 16, 2020

If bill gates was punjabi and drunk he would say Jatt Microsoft wardu tere ton after 2-3 landu pegs😂 https://t.co/MNVv7VujkN — GURASHISH SINGH BRAR (@saanhjatt) May 16, 2020

Gaddi thoda burha chlau — CholleBhatture (@harry_sikand) May 16, 2020

Shadd ti aaa sharaab ... sari pee k thori jehi — PVO (@panjabsveryown) May 16, 2020

Veree ; main petii ni , prr chdd pta ni kio rhi va 🥴🥃 — ਬਦਾਮੀ ਰੰਗਾ 🥃 (@X_Y_AB) May 16, 2020

I can talk englis I can walk englis — ਸਿੰਘ ਲਖਬੀਰ (@lakh_bir_singh) May 16, 2020

What's the most hilarious thing you've said or overheard?

Disclaimer: Nothing mentioned above is meant to hurt religious sentiments and is in good humour.