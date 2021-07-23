There is a superb trend doing the rounds online. If you haven't seen it yet, it's the one where people are putting hilarious stickers of Uday from Welcome on their keyboard control button. A pun regarding the 'Control Uday,' dialogue in the film.

So when Twitter user Chai Kadak posted a whole thread of rib-tickling keyboard puns on her account, we couldn't help but laugh along. She has wittily reimagined iconic film moments as keyboard keys and the thread has received excellent responses in return.

Here's the post she started with.

Upgrading Keyboard Keys (a thread) pic.twitter.com/6kemyUQVIm — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) July 20, 2021

She added more hilarious images to the thread and got a windfall of responses as well.

ye hai asli content 😂😂 — NitinV69🇮🇳 (@nitin_vidua) July 20, 2021

Will you be upgrading your keyboard now?