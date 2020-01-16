There is a restaurant in Denver a lot of people need to go to. So many people, it's not even funny.

The place is called Tom's Diner and it charges people for asking stupid questions.

No joke. A user, named humblemangoes, shared a picture of the bill on Reddit and it legit says $0.38 (₹ 27) for 1 stupid question.

And it's something the restaurant gives you fair warning about, because it's a part of their menu.

Imagine if this happened in everyday life? You got a few rupees someone asked you a stupid question!

I mean, I am no genius myself but I'd still be able to pay for a McDonald's meal every day.

The restaurant has many such things as part of their menu, and their reason behind doing that, is maintaining humour. Talking about which, their manager Hunter Laundry says:

It's meant to be playful. It's good to keep things light in today's world.

Opening a branch in India, you guys?