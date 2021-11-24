Scrolling social media is nothing short of flipping the wedding album pages these days. Either every blessed person on my feed is getting married or it's my algorithm, I'm not sure.
Amidst these wedding bells, what caught our attention on Twitter is a wedding invitation card. No, it isn't one of those lazy invites peppered with glitters. This wedding card is constitution themed and we're assuming that we've been invited to lawyers' wedding.
Take a look at this card which is law-ly unique.
Wedding invitation 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4pJnBBxCKo— Srishti (@mysticsrishti) November 23, 2021
Twitter wants to be summoned for the wedding since it is really impressed with the invitation issued.
They must be lawyers😊— Namrata (@SrinagarGirl) November 24, 2021
Ye legal whatsapp groups mein ghoom raha hai.— Sumedha 🇮🇳🪔 (@SumedhaDua) November 23, 2021
Anything for attention, nowadays.
Just imagine how many would turn up after this just out of curiosity triggering gate crashing for wedding feast. Hope the caterer as smart as Anushka of Band Baja Barat. 😜— Knowlajay (@knowlajay) November 23, 2021
aadhi shaadi is tareekh pe phir baaki agli date milne ke baad.— Satyam Dwivedi (@DocDwivedi) November 23, 2021
When a final yr law student gets married...— Pulkit Raina 𑆥𑆶𑆬𑆑𑆴𑆠 𑆫𑆽𑆤𑆳 (@sanatanify) November 23, 2021
Shaadi ka invitation de rahe hai yah jail ka 🙄— Dikshant tikoo 🇮🇳 (@2Bagati) November 24, 2021
Not attending this wedding will be a contempt of court.