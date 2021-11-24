Scrolling social media is nothing short of flipping the wedding album pages these days. Either every blessed person on my feed is getting married or it's my algorithm, I'm not sure.

Amidst these wedding bells, what caught our attention on Twitter is a wedding invitation card. No, it isn't one of those lazy invites peppered with glitters. This wedding card is constitution themed and we're assuming that we've been invited to lawyers' wedding.

Take a look at this card which is law-ly unique.

Twitter wants to be summoned for the wedding since it is really impressed with the invitation issued.

A LAWly wedding invitation: "When lawyers get married, they don't say just yes. They say we accept the terms & conditions" pic.twitter.com/KJv7ufTfND — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) November 24, 2021

