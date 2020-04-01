None of us knew just how wild the lives of big cat owners really was until Tiger King came out. Ironic, considering it's literally about the wildest animals on earth. It's like the documentary takes place in an alternate earth, where all rednecks are gay and stuffing animals full of cocaine is par for the course. This, obviously, has given us a much needed shot of supreme memery. Enjoy.

Source: Ruin My Week

Zoos will never be the same again.