Another war of words between India and Pakistan (LOL) went on at the Republic TV headquarters last night and was broadcasted LIVE on national television.

Now one might think there is nothing unusual or newsworthy about it, but in the defence of those people, they did not see what happened. The Indian representative and the Pakistani representative had mock arrows and missiles in their hands and kept challenging each other, very comically, I must mention.

The film 'Border' remake in Covid era. pic.twitter.com/sO7eYqPRA6 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) May 28, 2020

As one would expect, this led Twitter to react and quite strongly so.

Shame on #arnabgoswami if he calls this piece of shit as nationalistic journalism. #RepublicTV. It wouldn’t be wrong if we call it ‘Indo-Pak Tiktok video’ pic.twitter.com/Sb7fHmUI4I — Monali Gupta (@MonaliGupta) May 29, 2020

Republic TV made fun of India with the help of Pakistani. — Queen Elizabeth II (@dostam_comrade) May 28, 2020

SHAMEFUL



RT if are ashamed of such Journalism and Debates by #RepublicTV



Shameful and Sick!! pic.twitter.com/isPOE6K2Wm — DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) May 28, 2020

Indo-Pak War in Zoom App.

Arnab Swamy You Should Be Ashamed of Calling Yourself a Journalist. #RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/bn8HICHJNi — REJI آزادی (@rejitweets) May 29, 2020

#republictv

Is this shit for real..

They won't argue about that kid who was trying to wake his dead mother, but this brings ratings

Is this How the nation fights its war.. Ughh pic.twitter.com/NtwtWYgLso — StayHumble (@LazimAwaaz) May 29, 2020

And who thought that the 4th war would be fought on television😝😝#RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/IXU9VZKMAm — Abhishek Kaushik (@kaushikabhi11) May 29, 2020

#RepublicTV

They are only making our national security a joke. Their should be no debates on army and national security. These so called journalists are just horny for TRP and govt's lap. They shouldn't politicise military and make it a laughing stock for the world pic.twitter.com/aO40E07nBn — Rutvik Patel (@RutvikP38217582) May 28, 2020

Just woke up & saw this TikTok kind of vdo on #RepublicTV 😂 pic.twitter.com/KV8CKLUs3t — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 29, 2020

TikTok is the cringest shit in the world.



Republic TV: "Hold my beer!"

#RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/YA9moT5lOT — आत्मनिर्भ Chronology वाले _ बाबा..😜😜😜😜 (@aflatoon391) May 29, 2020

Republic TV Turned into a Comedy show ... Isse achaa toh tiktok hi bna lete .. #RepublicTV #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/gFZjOfBgcx — Simranjeet Singh (@itz_simu) May 29, 2020

WWE : Currently, We are the best scripted show in the Industry.



Republic Bharat: 'Hold my Gamcha’#RepublicTV #ArnabGoswami — Ductar Fakir 2.0 (@Chacha_huu) May 29, 2020

We'll be back with another episode of this whenever it happens. Bye bye.