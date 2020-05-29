Another war of words between India and Pakistan (LOL) went on at the Republic TV headquarters last night and was broadcasted LIVE on national television.
Now one might think there is nothing unusual or newsworthy about it, but in the defence of those people, they did not see what happened. The Indian representative and the Pakistani representative had mock arrows and missiles in their hands and kept challenging each other, very comically, I must mention.
As one would expect, this led Twitter to react and quite strongly so.
#RepublicTV— Your Dad ! (@Yourdaddy012) May 29, 2020
Arnav To Panelists in Debates ! pic.twitter.com/rAejKx6b5P
Shame on #arnabgoswami if he calls this piece of shit as nationalistic journalism. #RepublicTV. It wouldn’t be wrong if we call it ‘Indo-Pak Tiktok video’ pic.twitter.com/Sb7fHmUI4I— Monali Gupta (@MonaliGupta) May 29, 2020
People after watching republic tv debate yesterday...bc journalism 😆😆#RepublicTV #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/uy7RHlAFZi— PUNter (@aye_m_rajat) May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
SHAMEFUL— DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) May 28, 2020
RT if are ashamed of such Journalism and Debates by #RepublicTV
Shameful and Sick!! pic.twitter.com/isPOE6K2Wm
Me watching debate on #RepublicTV by #Arnab on pulwama2 :#republicTV #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/HcBHEf02k5— Mahipalsinh Vaghela (@MahipalsinhVa13) May 29, 2020
Indo-Pak War in Zoom App.— REJI آزادی (@rejitweets) May 29, 2020
Arnab Swamy You Should Be Ashamed of Calling Yourself a Journalist. #RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/bn8HICHJNi
#republictv— StayHumble (@LazimAwaaz) May 29, 2020
Is this shit for real..
They won't argue about that kid who was trying to wake his dead mother, but this brings ratings
Is this How the nation fights its war.. Ughh pic.twitter.com/NtwtWYgLso
And who thought that the 4th war would be fought on television😝😝#RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/IXU9VZKMAm— Abhishek Kaushik (@kaushikabhi11) May 29, 2020
WTF.. Is this a News Channel?? 😂😑#Arnabgoswami #republictv pic.twitter.com/7JspBqFBln— Rahul Bhardwaj (@_rahulism_) May 28, 2020
#RepublicTV— Rutvik Patel (@RutvikP38217582) May 28, 2020
They are only making our national security a joke. Their should be no debates on army and national security. These so called journalists are just horny for TRP and govt's lap. They shouldn't politicise military and make it a laughing stock for the world pic.twitter.com/aO40E07nBn
Just woke up & saw this TikTok kind of vdo on #RepublicTV 😂 pic.twitter.com/KV8CKLUs3t— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 29, 2020
Absurdity on News channels is the new age entertainment!#ArnabGoswami #RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/g9aAqyQd0w— Rishab Agrawal (@rolling_ston9) May 29, 2020
Some serious journalism— Dr. Manish Goutam🇮🇳 (@drmanishgoutam) May 28, 2020
going on here....#republictv pic.twitter.com/bXOft3ZSOZ
TikTok is the cringest shit in the world.— आत्मनिर्भ Chronology वाले _ बाबा..😜😜😜😜 (@aflatoon391) May 29, 2020
Republic TV: "Hold my beer!"
#RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/YA9moT5lOT
Republic TV Turned into a Comedy show ... Isse achaa toh tiktok hi bna lete .. #RepublicTV #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/gFZjOfBgcx— Simranjeet Singh (@itz_simu) May 29, 2020
Just another day at Republic TV😄 #republictv pic.twitter.com/gAyOdLhtox— Anant Sri (@AnantSri1607) May 28, 2020
WWE : Currently, We are the best scripted show in the Industry.— Ductar Fakir 2.0 (@Chacha_huu) May 29, 2020
Republic Bharat: 'Hold my Gamcha’#RepublicTV #ArnabGoswami
#ArnabGoswami #RepublicTV advertisers to arnab pic.twitter.com/OehCWNswwF— Sam (@sam96330704) May 29, 2020
We'll be back with another episode of this whenever it happens. Bye bye.