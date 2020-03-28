Twitter isn't the only place that's seeing an influx of creative content ever since the world went into lockdown. TikTok has been seeing an explosion of quarantine related hilarity as well. After all, in these times, there isn't much to do except let the idle mind wander.

Think I’ve found the darkest coronavirus TikTok so far. Fuck pic.twitter.com/KflhSPRSJa — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 26, 2020

Quarantine life be like... Hahaha 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/iU7qGKpENv — TikTok 🇵🇭 (@tiktokpagePH) March 28, 2020

all I do in quarantine is just dig deeper and deeper on country tiktok pic.twitter.com/sGnMfwM9Ij — Mize (@mizedub) March 25, 2020

Lockdown Day 1: Bored in the house TikTok 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/3buJ368ux7 — eyi, Beyoncé oe! (@Mfumo_B) March 27, 2020

Made a TikTok of my son and his nursery school friends so they could all watch it while missing each other on lockdown #happyfaces @UTVNews @utv @UTVNews @coolfm pic.twitter.com/4v3vb8FfCn — Lauren Hutchinson (@Laauren_128) March 24, 2020

You gotta make the best of your situation, right?