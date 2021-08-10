No one, literally no one, can roast you and love you the way your mom does. While they teach you many lessons in some or other way. Here are some to remind you cannot mess with them.

1. Asking your mom to wake you up early? Be ready to face an emergency she will create to wake you up.

2. Never ask your mom what's for lunch or be ready to eat Tinde, Dudhi for life.

3. You know she wakes up early and, messing up with her afternoon sleep is the last thing you would want to do.

4. I hope you know this. Never reveal the price of the product you bought because she will make you feel like it wasn't worth it.



5. Who needs nutrition when you have to eat everything your mother cooks.

'Mom trying to let his son eat carrot 🥕'



Son- Why should we eat carrot,mom?



Other countries-

Because it contains beta-carotene baby, it's good for eyes.



Indian mom-

Tune kabhi khargosh ko chasma lagate huye dekha hai !! — Pritam👔 (@pritamkdas99) July 16, 2018

6. Mute the group, but never leave it.

When you angrily exit the family WhatsApp group and get added back #SavageMoms pic.twitter.com/jymrxQNCIR — Samuel Johnson (@ShadeOfMelanin) September 28, 2019

7. Be ready for a roasting session when you ask her, What's for lunch?

And then there's this one from the #SavageMoms series to put kids in their place. pic.twitter.com/VGtADcl6Wq — Narasinga 🇮🇳 (@syrinje) July 24, 2018

8. Now you know where I get my confidence from.

9. When anxiety meets moms.

10. I hope she allowed them to eat it.

11. So you thought there is something like personal space at home?

12. Mother's to the rescue.

I dared telling my mom how much I spend on my haircut in Canada. Now, she is sending me youtube tutorials on cutting your own hair #IndianMothers — Parth (@parthsarpotdar1) March 8, 2020

13. What's fashion for you is a disaster for her.

Reached home. Mom noticed my torn ‘in-fashion’ jeans. Told me to hand over my ‘torn’ jeans to her so that she can rafu (stitch) it🤦🏽‍♀️😁. #IndianMothers — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) November 8, 2018

14. Roasted with love.

15. The next time you are bored, you know whom to contact.

My mom didn’t say bye or “be safe” before leaving for vacation. Instead she told me all the things/rooms I have to clean while she’s gone 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 #DesiMoms — 👽🧁 (@possiblyjsmn) July 17, 2018

16. She will always hate your phone.

#DESIMOMS❤

Girl : Mom admission form main identification mark kya likhun ?

Mom : Hath mai mobile likh de...... — sandhu Jutt (@sandhu_hafeez) September 30, 2020

Let us know what savage lessons you learned from your mother.