Parenting is hard. There are no hacks. None. Because no matter how prepared you are, kids will throw you a new challenge every day. Every. Fucking. Day.

They'll make you laugh, cry and question your life choices. All at once. Here's a few images that perfectly sum up parenting.

1. This dad asked his kid not to take off his clothes in a public bathroom but he won't listen.

Source: Reddit

2. This kid took his dad's phone to the bathroom. He came to know only after he saw this pic.

Source: Reddit

3. This dad woke up to red-marked face. FYI, face painting is kids' favourite pastime. 

Source: imgur

4. Working from home and parenting go side-by-side for this dad.

Source: Reddit

5. This kid messed up with kitchen stuff and tried to explain. Like look at his face. Can you yell at him?

Source: Reddit

6. This dad told his son he can't swim. Result: He left home naked.

Source: imgur

7. 7-year-old dropping truth bombs with a birthday card for her dad.

Source: Reddit

8. This mom was supposed to having a photo shoot.

Source: Instagram

9. This babysitter saw the kid licking his soiled diaper. Obviously she puked.

Source: Reddit

10. This parent wanted to put her 2-year-old on sale.

11. This kid got his hands on paint colours literally.

Source: Reddit

12. This kid punched the leaves because why not.

Source: Reddit

13. This kid's questions won't end only.

Source: Twitter

14. This child loves playing with her parents' laptop.

Source: Reddit

15. This parent cleared their AC vent only to find hundreds of toys inside.

Source: Reddit

16. These parents decided not to have children. Check out when.

17. This dad was taken aback by his 3-year-old's questions.

18. Parents get worried when kids are silent.

19. This mom has seen her daughter painting the furniture with nail polish.

20. This mom's 2-year-old asks Alexa to play 'Baby Shark'.

The choice is yours. You have been warned.