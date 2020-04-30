It's hard to get a job. But it's really easy to get fired from them, especially if you are a dumbass with a data pack and a Twitter account!

1. You probably haven't heard of him, but Gilbert Gottfried is a comedian and was the voice of Aflac Duck, the mascot for Aflac, Japan's largest insurance company, when he made these jokes about the Tsunami.

The Family Guy and SNL alumnus soon found himself out of a job!

2. Nicole Crowther was an extra on the show Glee when he posted a spoiler on Twitter, which the passionate fans of the hit show did not like.

This led to some serious backlash on social media, following which, the show's producer tweeted back, essentially firing her!

@nicolecrowther hope you're qualified to do something besides work in entertainment. — Brad Falchuk (@BFalchuk) April 17, 2011

3. When you are handling your company's social media account and still want to tweet in the middle of a workday, you must make sure it's your personal account you are using as Scott Bartosiewicz found out the hard way.

Scott, who had been hired to be a social media strategist, forgot which twitter account he was logged into when he accidentally posted from a client’s twitter account instead of his personal account.

As you can possibly imagine, he didn't keep that job for much longer after that tweet.

4. Damian Goddard was a sportscaster for Sportsnet who tweeted in support of a sports agent who had made anti-gay marriage statements publicly.

He was also seen talking smack to LGBTQ icon and CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper.

@andersoncooper @flash2gordon Mr. Cooper, you seem a good man with a warm heart. But you are dead wrong on #homosexuality. #prayingforyou — Damian Goddard (@heydamo) April 10, 2014

He was let go from the company as he was deemed 'ill-fit' for their evironment.

4. Catherine Deveny, a writer for an Australian newspaper, The Age, went on Twitter to say that she hoped Steve Irwin’s 11-year-old daughter gets laid.

Now, even if you are a comedian who makes a living off offensive jokes, you should probably be more careful when the joke is about 11-year-old girls getting laid.

Needless to say, it's her career that is the joke now.

5. Cameron Reilly, an 18-year-old Buckingham Palace Guardsman, was fired for calling Kate Middleton a 'stuck-up cow'.

The tweet was immediately taken down and we do not have a screenshot of the same. But here's what he said:

hur and william drove past me on Friday and all I got was a shitty wave while she looked the opposite way from me, stupid stuck up cow am a not good enough for them!

You are definitely allowed to call out the British Royals anytime you want, but calling the Duchess Kate Middleton a cow is probably not the way to do it, especially if you are a British Royal Guard.

6. Denise Holms was fired from her job at the Coldstone Creamery for calling the then US President Barack Obama the 'N' word.

We are in the 21st century and it must be clear by now that unless you are African-American, you cannot use the 'N' word for any purpose whatsoever.

7. This high school counsellor was very pissed at protesters because they could not take their kid to the Eagles game. Unfortunately. threatening a mass shooting is uncalled for, especially if you work in the US school system.

Naturally the tweet spread like wildfire and the administration had no choice but to terminate their services with immediate effect.

8. Dani Mathers was a Playboy model who had a radio show of her own before she invaded an old woman's privacy and put a picture of her taking a bath on Snapchat.

Mathers initially received a lot of criticism for the body shaming and the blatant invasion of privacy and ended up losing her radio show soon after.

9. Justine Sacco made a racist tweet on her journey from New York to South Africa, to visit family during the holidays in 2013.

The 30-year-old senior director of corporate communications at IAC tweeted:

Her tweet was followed by the internet created the hashtag #HasJustineLandedYet in reference to her obvious impending job loss. There's no plot twist here. She was fired!

10. Matt Bowman was a firefighter, who decided posting sexist jokes on Twitter was cool, especially as the department was trying to hire more women for the job.

Bowman wasn't the only one. He was joined by two of his firefighter buddies, who also made sexist jokes. Unfortunately for them, all three of them were promptly fired from their jobs.

So, there we go. Now, you all have phones and unlimited internet. But you also have brains. So, don't be stupid. Whatever dumb thoughts you have, keep it off social media.