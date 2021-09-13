It's 2021 and time rehash proverbs. Not necessity but boredom is the mother of inventions.
I get it, everybody has a food fetish but some go too overboard with that.
Just when we thought that we have seen every strange food combination, we stumbled upon the most bizzare Maggi dishes that we weren't ready for!
I mean, people are ruining your maa ke haath ki Maggi, the irk is justifiable. Have a look.
1. Maggie Milkshake
Even looking at this image is disgusting, let alone trying it.
Some idiot share this with me...— Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021
Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI
2. Chocolate Maggie
Sometimes even bringing the best things together can be a pathetic decision. Chocolate Maggi is a clear example of that.
Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8— राहुल 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020
3. Maggi with Curd
Someone on Twitter said 'Maggi and curd is food for the soul'. I feel sorry for the soul.
Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw— cutie (@acnymph) November 16, 2020
4. Maggie Laddoos
To make this, one needs raw Maggi and additional items like jaggery, cardamom powder and butter. Do it at your own risk.
I think the end is near,,, "Maggi ke ladoo" #quotes #Foodie #noodles 🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LPO9S3XjOS— Santanu Bhattacharya (@SantanuB01) May 2, 2021
5. Oreo & Ice-Cream Maggi
She said only khatron ke khiladi can try this dish out. Make a note, folks.
6. Maggi in Beer
Delhi's Housefull Cafe really put that in the froth, inviting the wrath of the Maggi lovers.
7. Sweet Maggi
Meethi Maggi is making my soul nauseatic.
8. Maggi with Makki Ki Roti
Makki Di Roti not with Sarso Ka Saag but Maggi. Yep, you read it right.
9. Maggi with oranges
Wait, what?
10. Maggi in Pani Puri
That's it. I'm leaving this here.
Maggi Pani Puri pic.twitter.com/XGV9CcGD0U— Saharsh (@whysaharsh) June 3, 2020
You and me right now: