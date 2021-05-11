There’s no doubt about the fact that a furry companion significantly improves our overall well-being. Be it an adorable cat or a fuzzy doggo, they are a source of joy for all of us.

via GIPHY

However, these cute little pets always find a way to break loose and push us into panic mode. No matter how cautious you are, they will always find a way to unintentionally give their owners a mini heart attack with their crazy shenanigans.

via GIPHY

Here are some of the spookiest yet downright funny pictures of pets being their adorably mischievous selves. 

1. De-attached?

2. Hello, hooman!

3. Hellllllooooo!

4. Gosh, that's just tomatoes.

5. Is that you, porcupine?

6. Best friends?

Source: Reddit

7. Never leave a dragonfruit with your dogs.

Source: Bored Panda

8. Oh, the horror!

Source: Bored Panda

9. Oops, am I interupting? 

Source: Imgur

10. This sight gave the owner a mini heart attack!

11. Playing casually with... paprika!

Source: Imgur

12. Weeeeeeeeeeee!

Source: Reddit

13. Uh, tomatoes just... fell on me. 

Source: Reddit

14. Superman, is that you?

Source: Reddit

15. Peekaboo!

Source: Reddit

16. fEtCh, please!

Source: Reddit

17. You did whaaaaaaat?

Source: Reddit

18. Nearly had a heart attack.

Source: Reddit

19. Hi, I'm just drinking water.

Source: Reddit

20. If you find your cat like this, you will surely be spooked!

Source: Reddit

Aren't these the cutest devils?