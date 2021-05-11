There’s no doubt about the fact that a furry companion significantly improves our overall well-being. Be it an adorable cat or a fuzzy doggo, they are a source of joy for all of us.

However, these cute little pets always find a way to break loose and push us into panic mode. No matter how cautious you are, they will always find a way to unintentionally give their owners a mini heart attack with their crazy shenanigans.



Here are some of the spookiest yet downright funny pictures of pets being their adorably mischievous selves.



1. De-attached?

Nearly had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/oWFb9kT8hB — i drink good (@aleashuhh) October 6, 2020

2. Hello, hooman!

3. Hellllllooooo!

4. Gosh, that's just tomatoes.

5. Is that you, porcupine?

6. Best friends?

7. Never leave a dragonfruit with your dogs.

8. Oh, the horror!

9. Oops, am I interupting?

10. This sight gave the owner a mini heart attack!

11. Playing casually with... paprika!

12. Weeeeeeeeeeee!

13. Uh, tomatoes just... fell on me.

14. Superman, is that you?

15. Peekaboo!

16. fEtCh, please!

17. You did whaaaaaaat?

18. Nearly had a heart attack.

19. Hi, I'm just drinking water.

20. If you find your cat like this, you will surely be spooked!

Aren't these the cutest devils?