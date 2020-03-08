If you Google 'loud co-worker', you'll get 54,70,000 results in 0.52 seconds.

This is very comforting. Now I know I'm not alone. There are people like me who are suffering and need help.

Sadly for them and me, though, loud co-workers are often incorrigible too.

You can try every trick in the book. You can try to be passive aggressive. You can be blunt.

But these people will do what they want to. And they want to be heard.

What they keep forgetting is, that we are all humans here and the range of decibels audible to us is more or less the same. Then why shout, na?

Sometimes, you are out there thinking you will write the best piece of your life. You are prepared to pour your heart and soul into this one article.

But just as you start, you hear this:

GUUUYSSS (You know what I mean, you know exactly what I mean).

There is no concept of texting for these people, and my question is - itna progress human race ne kyun kiya?

We evolved from stone age to technologically advanced times so that our lives can be easier. And quieter.

Tujhe chutti chahiye, tu mail likh na. Poori team kyun part ban rahi hai iss conversation ka?

Another thing they seem to have forgotten is the ability of humans to walk up to someone. You can simply go to the person you have work with and discuss the issue.

But no, you will scream from your seat.

Even WikiHow tried to solve this problem but unfortunately, as I said before, most of these things don't work.

For instance:

Because they are delusional.

Because they can work with music on. Earphones FTW.

Because you don't want to be a person who has problems with 'small issues'.

Now, I am not saying I am a perfect person to have as a colleague. It's sort of like, well, yeah, I am perfect in that sense.

And to be bothered as a person who doesn't bother others is just annoying. There is no way of leveling scores and you are just sitting there pissed all the time.

Which leads to...? Yes, you are correct.

Why are you not having fun?

THIS.

And I am just like, come, let me explain a couple of things to you.

So, I don't know man, there is no way out apparently but I will find solace in the fact that I have conveyed my message LOUD and clear.