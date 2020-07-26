PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is something that the entire nation looks forward to. So, our PM posted about the same on his Twitter account yesterday night. However, he, along with a few BJP members, made a little spelling error.
copy and paste 😜😜😜#tonorrow pic.twitter.com/FkMLo4Ztuq— Mohsin मोहसिन (@Mohi_Al_) July 26, 2020
Now, Twitter has taken this opportunity to make jokes and memes about this little error and honestly, we are all for it.
"sandeep"patara's reaction after seeing people started trending #tonorrow ...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l6wRIgXOov— Nitish (@nkr_tweets) July 26, 2020
After seeing #tonorrow on trend.— Govind Karmakar (@Govindchandra9) July 26, 2020
#tonorrow trending— Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 26, 2020
Modiji is giving content to Memers everyday#tonorrow#GobarIntegration— Namrata (@This_Is_Namrata) July 26, 2020
Memers to Modiji : pic.twitter.com/auVdx1HfZm
People after trolling Modiji for misspelling tomorrow as #tonorrow pic.twitter.com/NjdwxHkL2W— HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) July 26, 2020
After see #tonorrow is trending on twitter— Sahil (@o_sahil2) July 26, 2020
#tonorrow is trending.— AaYuu (@A_BrahminGirlll) July 26, 2020
#MannKiBaat #tonorrow @narendramodi— Veesh Key (@VeeshKey) July 26, 2020
Modiji mistakely pronounced #tonorrow instead of tomorrow .— Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) July 26, 2020
#tonorrow trending— ✨ 𝕽𝖆𝖍𝖚𝖑 ✨ (@sarcastic_babbu) July 26, 2020
Jack bhaiya after seeing #tonorrow trending. pic.twitter.com/3BnNZlrZrB— Govind Karmakar (@Govindchandra9) July 26, 2020
Modiji says #tonorrow instead of tomorrow.— Re-Tweeter (@_TheKidd9) July 26, 2020
#tonorrow— Saurabh (@Dfrustratedguy) July 26, 2020
Modi ji spelled tomorrow as tonorrow
'n' in #tonorrow right now: pic.twitter.com/NF7DlfD3J3— Saha Nilanjana (@SahaNilanjana1) July 26, 2020
Bhakts reaction after seeing #tonorrow trending at no 1. pic.twitter.com/o77oA9NMMF— Patriotic Indian (@SwadeshiINC) July 25, 2020
After spelling tomorrow as #tonorrow by modiji— Muski🥰 (@Naughty_Balika) July 26, 2020
#tonorrow— 𝙅𝙀𝙔𝙎𝙊𝙉 (@JeysonTilukk) July 26, 2020
Bond Movie - Tomorrow Never Dies
#tonorrow Is Trending— ARIHANT JAIN (@Arihant0121) July 26, 2020
Me after seeing misspelling of tomorrow as #tonorrow— sanskari ladki💫 (@sanskariladki0) July 26, 2020
Oxford graduates on any spelling mistake:— Puffy blinder (@reyaaa41282911) July 26, 2020
#tonorrow #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/51eXieXViP
They sure are hilarious.