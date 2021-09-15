Meetings can seem endless, eating away your entire day, especially when you're working from home and your employer doesn't understand the concept of private time. Apparently, it happens to the best of us. 

Paytm Founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to share the news of his longest ever Zoom call ever - at 7 hours 45 mins! 

And while many started making memes, there were also those who took pity on the employees who had to endure this meeting in the first place. Is this even healthy? Especially when the rules of the pandemic have dramatically shifted our way of working, blurring the lines between our personal and professional lives. 

Do Zoom calls even need to be that long? Or is it safe to say that the PayTm CEO has said bye bye to his work life balance?