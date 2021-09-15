Meetings can seem endless, eating away your entire day, especially when you're working from home and your employer doesn't understand the concept of private time. Apparently, it happens to the best of us.
Paytm Founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to share the news of his longest ever Zoom call ever - at 7 hours 45 mins!
Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call.— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 13, 2021
7 hours 45 mins.
And while many started making memes, there were also those who took pity on the employees who had to endure this meeting in the first place. Is this even healthy? Especially when the rules of the pandemic have dramatically shifted our way of working, blurring the lines between our personal and professional lives.
Itne mein toh online classes semester ke ho jaate sir @vijayshekhar ,😅😅 https://t.co/OVwgGDNu6l— Touhid Zaeeb (@paradoxicalnama) September 13, 2021
What is there to boast odd..it's ineffective way of handling things..people concentration will fade off eventually during such long meetings.— Sudhakar (@sudakr) September 14, 2021
It can only be lawyers.... They are the only ones getting paid to talk!!!!— Yeshwanth (@AwakenIndia) September 13, 2021
We get it, you have premium subscription of Zoom. 🤪 https://t.co/6EljZevgbt— Abhishek Nandwana (@nandwana92) September 13, 2021
The struggle is real no doubt.— Chirag Patel (@ChiragP111217) September 15, 2021
Everyone does it!
Say we - Due to Covid restrictions we have our CA INTER lectures online over Zoom.
Morning 7 to eve 7.30
With 15 mins break after every 2 hours. You do the math!🤯
Now the moderator will share the "hours of meeting" instead of "minutes of meeting" 😂— Ashish शारदा Singh (@AshishShardaS) September 13, 2021
Students dng online classes be like: pic.twitter.com/I2F9IJk6Zg— Srikar Ponnapalli (@Srikarfleets) September 15, 2021
Is paytm buying something or selling something? 😏😉 https://t.co/n5wtQoaECy— Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) September 15, 2021
IPO on the way!!! 🌝🌝 https://t.co/CuaJgAgvs0— Pravin Kumar (@PravinK31573803) September 14, 2021
Not to be proud of - I hope it was well organised and you would have saved few hours at least. #Whatnottodo #Online https://t.co/WfEktYhg4V— kaps (@jsrFundose) September 14, 2021
Do Zoom calls even need to be that long? Or is it safe to say that the PayTm CEO has said bye bye to his work life balance?