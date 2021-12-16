From autographs to photographs, people preserve memories of their favourite celebrities in different styles and ways. However, a reality television celebrity revealed that she made ₹37 lakh in one week by selling her farts.

No, we are not kidding!

Stephanie Matto, the 31-years-old actor, revealed that she bottles up her farts in a glass jar, seals the top and then sends the jar to her fans for a whopping ₹75,000 each jar.

In one of her videos, she explained how long do her farts last and even talked about the smell of her farts.

She also explained how she gets her body ready to pump out so much gas. She said that she eats beans, a protein muffin, hard-boiled eggs, a protein shake and yoghurt for breakfast. All these ingredients not only produce a lot of gas but also create some strong smells.

She recently mentioned that she likes to add flower petals in the jars along with a note.

I like to add little flower petals. I feel like they attach the scent and make it last longer. And when I'm finally finished with my jar, I like to leave a personalised note.

She also revealed that she is now aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there.

Over the years, I've gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, panties, hair, bathwater, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different. It's almost like a novelty item.

The actor said that she gets bombarded with hundreds of requests every single day for her farts. Who knew how farts could be this expensive?