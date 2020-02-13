For us 90s kids, there is so much that has changed in and around us, in all aspects of our lives, it's hard to keep track sometimes.

From playing hand-held video games to playing 'snakes' on our black and white Nokia phones, there are so many awesome things that today's kids won't understand or relate to, as much as we can.

We found an interesting Twitter thread where people shared all the things that today's kids will never know the struggle for, so we thought we'd share some with you. Take a look.

Today's kids will never know what it was like to have to create your own ankle socks. pic.twitter.com/UbScwjJN3G — OG Brown (@OGBlood_) January 5, 2020

Today’s kids will never know how hard it was to make this choice. pic.twitter.com/v9neXmmNeU — asapshakur (@kemar395) January 6, 2020

Today’s kids will never know the joy of swapping shareware discs with your friends or having to wait for the next episode of doom or Duke Nukem to come out! pic.twitter.com/njD46VA5yH — Art of Jason Wulf (@jasonwlf) January 2, 2020

Today’s kids will never know pic.twitter.com/xk36pBJOhq — Jack Smith (@jacksmith20101) January 5, 2020

Today's kids will never know the OG groupchat pic.twitter.com/hXepStkVuM — auri (@inkwellx) January 6, 2020

Today’s kids will never know the struggle of having to stay up til 4 am just to see some blurred out titties on Comedy Central commercials Girls Gone Wild — Mike (@HiMikeLater) January 3, 2020

lol Today's kids will never know the struggle pic.twitter.com/r6R8CO4kXD — الشيخ ناجي (@m7mod_nagy) January 2, 2020

Today’s kids will never know the struggle of finding quotes to send as a gm lol — Jayvic Ruiz (@JayvicRuiz) November 29, 2019

Today’s kids will never know how big of a deal it was to go to computer lab. — Shower Thoughts (@showerfeelings) November 24, 2019

Today’s kids will never know the struggle of fitting all of their favourite songs by burning a 700MB disc. pic.twitter.com/sfvgJ8lrou — Bhaumik (@bmaktwts) October 2, 2019

Today's Kids will never know the struggle of Loosing one of them pic.twitter.com/HW4Jen2sYf — Alex🌹 (@__Lexandra) September 30, 2019

Today's kids will never know the greatest hotel manager to ever exist pic.twitter.com/ycGsiNEJvB — Mohamad Harakeh (@MohamadHarakeh) August 31, 2019

Remember having to clean out your mouse every few days? Today’s kids will never know this struggle pic.twitter.com/zeUbTi6SoJ — SimmerJonny (@SimmerJonny) April 24, 2019

today's kids will never know the struggle

(peppytheblue IG) pic.twitter.com/9berpkxGEK — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 13, 2019

Today’s kids will never know the emoji struggle🙏🏽I memorized them. :-) ;-) <3 — Ms Maluba (@Maluba9vi) March 21, 2019

Today’s kids will never know about unlimited minutes after 9 pm — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) May 30, 2018

Today's kids will never know the happiness to sharp tha pencil from this 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/uWvXRw4jEU — BENZENE PHENOXIDE ♂️ (@oye_atto) December 16, 2018

Today's kids will never know the brain power we had to use to get these shots pic.twitter.com/hvlICgPd2O — Molebogeng (@CodeineApple) February 1, 2019

Today's kids will never know the struggle of getting 20rs for school. — 𝙐 𝙈 𝘼 𝙍 (@Keyb0ardMujahid) February 6, 2019

#The90sInAGif



Today’s kids will never know how long it actually took to send a text😭🤷🏽‍♀️ or about the ‘Snake’ game. pic.twitter.com/OHegVEr3t8 — StonerBooze🍀🔥💨💜 (@SimplyAshleyB85) March 19, 2019

