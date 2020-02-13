We found an interesting Twitter thread where people shared all the things that today's kids will never know the struggle for, so we thought we'd share some with you. Take a look.
Today’s kids will never know how hard it was to make this choice. pic.twitter.com/v9neXmmNeU— asapshakur (@kemar395) January 6, 2020
Today’s kids will never know the joy of swapping shareware discs with your friends or having to wait for the next episode of doom or Duke Nukem to come out! pic.twitter.com/njD46VA5yH— Art of Jason Wulf (@jasonwlf) January 2, 2020
Today’s kids will never know pic.twitter.com/xk36pBJOhq— Jack Smith (@jacksmith20101) January 5, 2020
Today's kids will never know the OG groupchat pic.twitter.com/hXepStkVuM— auri (@inkwellx) January 6, 2020
Today’s kids will never know the struggle of having to stay up til 4 am just to see some blurred out titties on Comedy Central commercials Girls Gone Wild— Mike (@HiMikeLater) January 3, 2020
Today’s kids will never know the struggle of finding quotes to send as a gm lol— Jayvic Ruiz (@JayvicRuiz) November 29, 2019
Today’s kids will never know how big of a deal it was to go to computer lab.— Shower Thoughts (@showerfeelings) November 24, 2019
Today’s kids will never know the struggle of fitting all of their favourite songs by burning a 700MB disc. pic.twitter.com/sfvgJ8lrou— Bhaumik (@bmaktwts) October 2, 2019
Today's kids will never know the greatest hotel manager to ever exist pic.twitter.com/ycGsiNEJvB— Mohamad Harakeh (@MohamadHarakeh) August 31, 2019
Remember having to clean out your mouse every few days? Today’s kids will never know this struggle pic.twitter.com/zeUbTi6SoJ— SimmerJonny (@SimmerJonny) April 24, 2019
today's kids will never know the struggle— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 13, 2019
(peppytheblue IG) pic.twitter.com/9berpkxGEK
Today’s kids will never know the emoji struggle🙏🏽I memorized them. :-) ;-) <3— Ms Maluba (@Maluba9vi) March 21, 2019
Today's kids will never know the brain power we had to use to get these shots pic.twitter.com/hvlICgPd2O— Molebogeng (@CodeineApple) February 1, 2019
Today's kids will never know the struggle of getting 20rs for school.— 𝙐 𝙈 𝘼 𝙍 (@Keyb0ardMujahid) February 6, 2019
#The90sInAGif— StonerBooze🍀🔥💨💜 (@SimplyAshleyB85) March 19, 2019
Today’s kids will never know how long it actually took to send a text😭🤷🏽♀️ or about the ‘Snake’ game. pic.twitter.com/OHegVEr3t8
