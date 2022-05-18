Would you rather be stuck in a heatwave, spit-roasted alive under the slow-burning flame of the scorching summer sun or drown in the trenches of filthy gutter water amidst incessant torrential downpour that like most men on Tinder, can't seem to take a hint? Answer: would rather be in Manali, enjoying mountain Maggi and chilly gusts of wind.
But anyway, fantasy aside, Bangalore is undergoing some ugly rainfall and Twitter is going berserk:
Bangalore is back to the clothes are not drying weather. #bangalorerains— Hemisha હેમિશા (@hmaroliadsilva) May 16, 2022
It rained so much that the every street smells of rasam and looks like it too.#bangalorerains— Bindu Rao (@binduraocomedy) May 18, 2022
People trying to catch fish in the middle of the road in #Bangalore#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/POYZFkXrCp— Piyush Luniya (@iampiyush_7) May 18, 2022
Twitter: Bangalore weather is such a bliss!— Peter Wen-Alen Schiff (@Alexjohnes4) May 17, 2022
#bangalorerains @BBMPCOMM #bbmp— Durga (@pattnaik_sipun) May 18, 2022
One of the lucky people 😊☺️✌️😃#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/HlVGKOwiH2— Megha (@shownuisjaan) May 18, 2022
In USA when it rains, water disappears from the road in minutes. In India when it rains, the road disappears in minutes! #bangalorerains #rain— Abhi Kabad (@abhikabad96) May 17, 2022
To all those"bangalore is so beautiful when it rains while other parts of India suffers with heat" people.— ಸಲಾಹ್/صلاح (@Salah_kaar) May 17, 2022
Please go back to your places of heat. Coz monetization is the only culture left here along with he flooded streets. Awwee#bangalorerains #BBMP https://t.co/Tx2WhnqnwV
A river in full force at the silk board junction! Shared by a friend who is braving this weather and returning from work. #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/Z66BfqGtUX— akhila deshpande (@akhiladeshpande) May 17, 2022
Lol! This is how summer actually looks in Bangalore! pic.twitter.com/Lo8LlaPHG9— Sri D (@johnwickspeaks) May 18, 2022
Spotted an island #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/tcQlT1RFG7— Kamran (@CitizenKamran) May 17, 2022
We encroached upon lakes and converted them into concrete jungles. Now, with the rains, Bengaluru has become one big lake.— Gautham Machaiah (@GauthamMachaiah) May 17, 2022
#bangalorerains A 5km stretch took me 2h & 30min to cover ,reached home past midnight ,Bengaluru has turned into a big dirty swimming pool overnight.#BBMP pls stop this repeated white topping of pavements and instead provide access for rain water to percolate into earth pic.twitter.com/TXpUeKeorx— Nirmala Ramaiah # SaveSoil (@Nirmala87723858) May 17, 2022
Hottest day, coldest day, and probably heaviest rain day.— Hrishikesh (@Hrishi_kesh) May 17, 2022
The loudest thunder i have ever heard#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/XQxuAXHWX1— Abubakar Rahaman (@AbubakarRahama9) May 17, 2022
If it rains another few hours this way, Knee-level water will become chest-level on Bengaluru roads.— Latha (@DrlathaC) May 17, 2022
What bangaloreans need these day to survive traffic and rains— Harsh Garg (@TechnoSanghi) May 17, 2022
At trying hours like this, let's not forget to honour the unsung warriors who brave against all odds to keep our cities safe. If you are in a position of privilege, in any capacity, lend a helping hand to those in need!
#bangalorerains This is the BBMP worker clearing every drain so that the waters can flow out. This is the “them” who we think should keep the city functioning. pic.twitter.com/XDtfBREgcf— BuzzDex (@buzzdexindia) May 18, 2022
Rescued a puppy today. It was about to wash away in today's Bangalore's torrential rains. There were two puppies actually, the other one was already dead.— Veertineni Prabhakar (@pustakalapurugu) May 17, 2022
If you still think climate change is a hoax, please stick your head down the toilet or even better, enjoy a relaxing dip in the sewer water infested streets of Bangalore.