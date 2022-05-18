Would you rather be stuck in a heatwave, spit-roasted alive under the slow-burning flame of the scorching summer sun or drown in the trenches of filthy gutter water amidst incessant torrential downpour that like most men on Tinder, can't seem to take a hint? Answer: would rather be in Manali, enjoying mountain Maggi and chilly gusts of wind.

But anyway, fantasy aside, Bangalore is undergoing some ugly rainfall and Twitter is going berserk:

Bangalore is back to the clothes are not drying weather. #bangalorerains — Hemisha હેમિશા (@hmaroliadsilva) May 16, 2022

It rained so much that the every street smells of rasam and looks like it too.#bangalorerains — Bindu Rao (@binduraocomedy) May 18, 2022

People trying to catch fish in the middle of the road in #Bangalore#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/POYZFkXrCp — Piyush Luniya (@iampiyush_7) May 18, 2022

Twitter: Bangalore weather is such a bliss!



Plebeians: Try taking a walk in the rain. You'll return like the kid in Tide detergent's ad...#bangalorerains — Peter Wen-Alen Schiff (@Alexjohnes4) May 17, 2022

#bangalorerains @BBMPCOMM #bbmp

Cannot go out of home.. cannot go to office, power disruption continuously, how to do work from home ? pic.twitter.com/zO7MD1dGJp — Durga (@pattnaik_sipun) May 18, 2022

In USA when it rains, water disappears from the road in minutes. In India when it rains, the road disappears in minutes! #bangalorerains #rain — Abhi Kabad (@abhikabad96) May 17, 2022

To all those"bangalore is so beautiful when it rains while other parts of India suffers with heat" people.

Please go back to your places of heat. Coz monetization is the only culture left here along with he flooded streets. Awwee#bangalorerains #BBMP https://t.co/Tx2WhnqnwV — ಸಲಾಹ್/صلاح (@Salah_kaar) May 17, 2022

A river in full force at the silk board junction! Shared by a friend who is braving this weather and returning from work. #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/Z66BfqGtUX — akhila deshpande (@akhiladeshpande) May 17, 2022

Lol! This is how summer actually looks in Bangalore! pic.twitter.com/Lo8LlaPHG9 — Sri D (@johnwickspeaks) May 18, 2022

We encroached upon lakes and converted them into concrete jungles. Now, with the rains, Bengaluru has become one big lake. — Gautham Machaiah (@GauthamMachaiah) May 17, 2022

#bangalorerains A 5km stretch took me 2h & 30min to cover ,reached home past midnight ,Bengaluru has turned into a big dirty swimming pool overnight.#BBMP pls stop this repeated white topping of pavements and instead provide access for rain water to percolate into earth pic.twitter.com/TXpUeKeorx — Nirmala Ramaiah # SaveSoil (@Nirmala87723858) May 17, 2022

Hottest day, coldest day, and probably heaviest rain day.

All in last 2 months #bangalorerains https://t.co/DMTX0sjLtz — Hrishikesh (@Hrishi_kesh) May 17, 2022

The loudest thunder i have ever heard#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/XQxuAXHWX1 — Abubakar Rahaman (@AbubakarRahama9) May 17, 2022

If it rains another few hours this way, Knee-level water will become chest-level on Bengaluru roads.



#bangalorerains — Latha (@DrlathaC) May 17, 2022

What bangaloreans need these day to survive traffic and rains



😭😭😭😭 #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/fEACRCywRw — Harsh Garg (@TechnoSanghi) May 17, 2022

At trying hours like this, let's not forget to honour the unsung warriors who brave against all odds to keep our cities safe. If you are in a position of privilege, in any capacity, lend a helping hand to those in need!

#bangalorerains This is the BBMP worker clearing every drain so that the waters can flow out. This is the “them” who we think should keep the city functioning. pic.twitter.com/XDtfBREgcf — BuzzDex (@buzzdexindia) May 18, 2022

Rescued a puppy today. It was about to wash away in today's Bangalore's torrential rains. There were two puppies actually, the other one was already dead.



Our family's planning to adopt him if he survives. Pray for him.#bangalorerains #RescueDogs — Veertineni Prabhakar (@pustakalapurugu) May 17, 2022

If you still think climate change is a hoax, please stick your head down the toilet or even better, enjoy a relaxing dip in the sewer water infested streets of Bangalore.