A lot of us are now used to working from home during this lockdown. But there are a few things we all still haven't perfected and those are all those zoom meeting and video conference calls.

But hey, we're all in this together and these tweets will prove it.

me attending a zoom meeting on mute with video off pic.twitter.com/I6awXxlW0q — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 13, 2020

The right way to do zoom meetings folks pic.twitter.com/AFu30OqX7G — Emma Breezy (@EZBreezyVA) May 13, 2020

Zoom Meetings | WFH | Lockdown3

😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/kk9S60USY6 — RSR (@RSR_VasU) May 11, 2020

I call my zoom meeting look “laced up from the waist up.” — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 7, 2020

When my crush joins Zoom classes pic.twitter.com/2PVAFFPFpq — Yougant (@Yougant4) May 14, 2020

I was just on a Zoom call that ended automagically after 40 minutes because the organizer was on a free tier. This is the single greatest advance to meeting productivity that I’ve ever seen. Would pay extra for this feature. — Phil Libin (@plibin) March 24, 2020

in an awkward zoom meeting and I ask my girlfriend “should i ask him how he’s doing?” & then I realize I’m not muted — Jake Borsting 🧢 (@Jake_Borsting) April 7, 2020

WFH Day 3: Was in a 15 person online meeting, thought I was muted, farted really loudly.......... shit 💩 — Yvette Chua (@yvettemc18) March 18, 2020

Every WFH meeting so far:



"I'm sorry, you go..." "no, sorry I-" "Well what I was sayi-" "I'm sorry, were you saying something?" "Go ahead, no sorry, you go..."



*5 voices speak at once*

*suddenly no one speaks*



**SLOW PORTAL ZOOM INTENSIFIES DURING AWKWARD SILENCE**#COVID19 — Kaleb Coleman [AR/VR] (@kalebcoleman) March 11, 2020

just started talking to my cat in the middle of a 68-person zoom meeting—and i wasn't muted!!! send the meteor!!!! — daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) March 16, 2020

WFH diary, day 1:



🔋 Power went out during recording



🚧 Contruction workers are extra loud today



🍌 Daughter walked in on a meeting singing “I like banaaaaanas” at the top of her lungs — Howard Pinsky (@Pinsky) March 13, 2020

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

How I imagine pretty much every video conference meeting is going for anyone working from home who has a cat. pic.twitter.com/NYS3bpLkyw — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 19, 2020

it makes me so uncomfortable that someone in your zoom class could just stare at you the whole time and you would never know — abby🎗 (@hellocmb) April 7, 2020

*enter: first zoom session for my world theater history 2 class*



Classmate: what are the grades going to be like?



My Teacher: Listen its the fucking apocalypse i really dont care as long as you come to the zoom sessions everyone is getting an A



I love being a theater major 🤣 — nia blizzard (@niafromtopgolf) March 23, 2020

My husband's working from home and just shouted to me from the living room: "I'm going into a video meeting..." so I jokingly shouted back "I guess I should put a shirt on?" and then he finished his sentence "...and they can hear you."😳 — Rita Meade (@ScrewyDecimal) March 17, 2020

My favorite part of staff Zoom meetings is when that one coworker, who always has something to say, forgets to unmute herself. — Michelle 🍎 (@michelleDbelle) May 13, 2020

Zoom meeting schedule:



1-1:05— Waiting for the host to start the meeting

1:06— The group discovers virtual backgrounds

1:07—Someone really struggling with audio

1:09— "Let me try headphones"

1:10— Everyone holds up their cats

1:15-1:25— Actual meeting time

1:30— “Stay safe!" — Dorsa Amir (@DorsaAmir) March 23, 2020

Finally understood what zoom meetings remind me of. pic.twitter.com/Quca3up2mc — Blossom Stefaniw (@BlossomStefaniw) May 12, 2020

Not muting your mic is the new reply all — Dani Burger (@daniburgz) March 30, 2020

I’m attending my very 1st #zoommeeting (in less than 15 minutes). Is it too late to get a #glamsquad here?? pic.twitter.com/nEkPfBvTUH — bullie 😷🐾❤️ (@wetbulldog) May 13, 2020

Katy joining zoom meetings like



pic.twitter.com/qqHZiwv5Pf — ᵏ 🌼 (@katysaesthetic) May 14, 2020

"Everyone will be at their respective places, so there will be no cheating in online exams."



Me and my bois on conference call: pic.twitter.com/SEQpnvAS82 — Anshul G (@anshul_gpt) May 10, 2020

#zoommeeting

Lecturer: aagh mmmmm aaah Do you guys hear me well ?



Me: pic.twitter.com/pc7kaGN6oT — Gazza's lawyer (@pollen_vives) May 10, 2020

New awkward moment for our times: the few seconds of resting bitch face between saying goodbye to everyone in a zoom meeting and figuring out how to leave it. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 2, 2020

When you join the wrong Zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/sOOI8WOGwL — MotherFuckingCheeseFries (@MFCheeseFries) May 13, 2020

#LetItBe -- a good album, but a FAB Zoom Meeting. @thebeatles were truly ahead of their times pic.twitter.com/y3LO23xnfp — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) May 14, 2020

Video calls are weird, it's like chatting with someone who's holding a mirror to you, so most of the time you are distracted checking out how you are looking. Coz your mirror time (time you spend checking yourself out) depreciates drastically with age. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 7, 2020

Zoom Meetings be like pic.twitter.com/U5Xxvoygpr — Hailey Kelly✨ (@hailey_k01) May 14, 2020

[on a conference call]

*checks to make sure i'm on mute*

*checks to make sure i'm on mute*

*checks to make sure i'm on mute*

*checks to make sure i'm on mute*

*checks to make sure i'm on mute*

*gets called on*

*can't find mute button to unmute myself* — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) May 7, 2020

When your boss emails everyone that she wants to have a staff Zoom meeting at 8:15 a.m pic.twitter.com/bcZcXjlWck — Alissa Noe (@crazysportgirl1) May 14, 2020

When I’m on a conference call and someone asks me how I’m doing pic.twitter.com/eAILywklHi — Genevieve Galligan (@genniegalligan) May 13, 2020

When my mic is muted during Zoom Meetings pic.twitter.com/NA0LRw26lx — Mom (@truongasm) May 14, 2020

My phone's battery before zoom meetings : 💯💪



Battery after attending meeting for 4 hours continuosly: pic.twitter.com/ynglXT0Cpl — Pity me (@mepity1) May 14, 2020

Me on any conference call ever pic.twitter.com/usRCqOsrmu — ᵃˢʰ ˡᵉʸ (@ima_wolff) May 11, 2020

[every zoom meeting]

COWORKER: can you guys see my screen?



EVERYONE ELSE: *only looking at themselves* yep we can see it — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) May 4, 2020

Me trying to convince myself to do my online classes & attend zoom meetings. https://t.co/YfHQodxmxI — ana (@anatapatio) May 11, 2020

Me, on a zoom call with my friends, ranting about how frustrating it is to be single during shelter in place: pic.twitter.com/6WbeUZVtsd — gina erle (@ginasuewhirl) May 13, 2020

i know what background to use for the next conference call pic.twitter.com/H2iM5jryba — Ahmed Alsawi (@AlsawiAhmed) May 13, 2020

my many faces while i am on a zoom call pic.twitter.com/2jn0Uz8vIb — RatchetSaturnGirl (@HahlolnoB) May 13, 2020

When you're #WFH and your husband sends you this meme with no context to subtly tell you that he doesn't want to hear one more #zoom call where I forget to put on my headphones! #smooth #wfhproblems @StevenTurner27 pic.twitter.com/0iJ58o32iy — Sarah Johnston (@johnstonsarah27) April 9, 2020

Saw this and had to share. I love seeing all these WFH memes. This guy wins Zoom. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XTTWrdFJv3 — Tesla Joy (@TeslaJoy) April 1, 2020

In Zoom meetings like pic.twitter.com/c2k4P6Rhql — Brittany (@brittaclems) May 11, 2020

