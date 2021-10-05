You surely know by now it was not your WiFi but Facebook and its family of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, fault.
Meanwhile, following the six-hour black-out Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey had his share of fun tweeting about it.
It all started with Facebook going on sale & Jack inquiring about how much it will cost.
how much? https://t.co/fH0zXw7rV9— jack⚡️ (@jack) October 4, 2021
He later suggested people join signal. Wait... there is so much he had to say.
Signal is WhatsUp— jack⚡️ (@jack) October 4, 2021
🆙 https://t.co/zpRrxf9qKP https://t.co/T23l7Ih6NQ
👋 hello!— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021
Facebook and Instagram go mysteriously offline and, for one shining day, the world becomes a healthier place. #facebookdown— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 4, 2021
Twitter is the only thing that hasn’t gone down today because they started accepting Bitcoin and Bitcoin fixes everything— greg (@greg16676935420) October 4, 2021
Currently: pic.twitter.com/FYxaLPrtmq— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2021
Social Influencers scratched their heads today due to Facebook's worst outage.— El Sultán ₿itcoin ⚡️🛰 🇸🇻 🇻🇪 (@elsultanbitcoin) October 4, 2021
Meanwhile, Bitcoiners cheered over Twitter #bitcoin's uptrend and zero-historic-downtime.
Check mate! ♟
Twitter for life.— deray (@deray) October 4, 2021
the internet is incredibly privatized and it fucking sucks.— santi.eth 💧🇪🇹 (@santisiri) October 4, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/vTETEnAokW— Teju (TJ) Adeshola (@TJay) October 4, 2021
Sorry, @jack, they don’t take bitcoin. Only personal information. https://t.co/TwjN2SA5bk— Dave Pell (@davepell) October 4, 2021
Y’all always care when Instagram down but who cared when I was down ??— Juan 🇲🇽 (@TEJUANx) October 4, 2021
October 4, 2021
Jack right now pic.twitter.com/KXaKAcczGi— Nick D (@ndimichino) October 4, 2021
hello literally everyone— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
Downtime? Never touch the stuff.— Square Crypto (@sqcrypto) October 4, 2021
Main Street Facebook is causing anxiety and suicide amongst teenagers— Carter ⚡️ (@CarterMansbach) October 4, 2021
Wall Street
Yeah but they are growing revs by 56% and income by 101%
Instagram, Facebook et WhatsApp ne marchent plus 😭😭 #instagramdown Twitter : pic.twitter.com/4tka9dQ2Nl— Jad🥡 (@jadlte) October 4, 2021
Let us know how you spent those six hours.