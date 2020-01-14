Remember the time when you were a kid and were not allowed to do a lot of things, making you think of a time when you'd be able to? When you'd be an adult!

Look at you (us), now, adult as fuck and still not being able to do those things because we neither have time, nor money. If you relate to the sentiment (of course you do), here are some tweets that you will find funny.

The scariest part about your mid-twenties is realizing no one has a clue what's going on. No one. Not the 20 year olds. Not 30. Not 40.None. pic.twitter.com/gIQtGDIv55 — adulting woes. (@adultingwoes) September 22, 2016

As soon as you get payed, bills come at you like #AdultingProblems pic.twitter.com/B8Z6vlUBE9 — Captain Arabica ☕️ (@bmeads17) October 27, 2017

*pays off student loans*

*celebrates freedom for 1 second*



Car Insurance goes up

Needs new brakes

Comcast bill goes up

Car Battery dies

Alternator on last life



#adultingwoes pic.twitter.com/20gepUDiDt — Kate Powers (@kate_powers) December 8, 2017

Adulting problems at 30: pizza and shoe addictions and learning to not sleep with my arms above my head. #adultingproblems — Allissa (@allissa4you) November 10, 2017

I want a Starbucks and stay up and write. I also wanna read for a bit and go to bed. #Adultingwoes — Tina Marie (@TinaMWoods) August 3, 2018

You'd think at this point in my life I could eat a meal without spilling on myself. #AdultingProblems — SuzieCanuck🇨🇦 (@SuzieCanuck) February 12, 2019

I’m 26 now, and I still get super uncomfortable discussing expected CTC. #AdultingWoes — Damini Shrivastava (@priyadamini24) December 24, 2019

Does anyone even know how to fold a fitted sheet? #adultingproblems 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) April 10, 2018

Can't afford to buy expensive new things (that I need) yet so I'll just buy myself a good cheap dinner. #eatyourfeelings #adultingwoes pic.twitter.com/FhZEzjI8cv — Iyaaa 🍳 (@eggcheeks) January 20, 2019

how is it possible that we end up with more tupperware tops than bottoms?? how does this happen?! #adultingproblems — mamasitaa.-🌹 (@xmichh___) November 8, 2018

I rolled my ankle and my life FLASHED before my eyes — not because of the pain, but because of the THOUGHT of how high medical expenses would be if it were broken. 🥴 #AdultingWoes — Jamar Harrison (@mar_mar) August 6, 2019

Being an adult is mostly just going to bed when you don't want to and also waking up when you don't want to. #adultingproblems — Allie Hogge (@alliehogge) May 31, 2016

Head , Shoulders ,knees and toes

.

.

.

.

.

.

All are paining!#budhapa #adultingwoes — Amby Says (@ambyism) April 21, 2019

"I'd rather wear the same clothes for the rest of my life than give up sushi!" @saragraant_ #Priorities #AdultingProblems — Shelly (@Shel03) January 28, 2016

All the cash I got for my birthday will now be spent buying groceries. How sad ☹️ #adultingwoes — Maryann Taylor (@maryanntheresa) August 14, 2017

I miss the times when I actually had time to do something fun. #adultingproblems — Sami🍯 (@Sami_Wingrove24) June 12, 2018

Super tempted to get some fries...or some sushi...but I have food at home! #AdultingWoes — Will (@AXEtheMercenary) August 23, 2017

Tired of dressing like a 16 year old, but idk what adult women wear #AdultingProblems — Brandalin (@brandalintipton) June 3, 2016

When you stop enjoying rain and start worrying about your clothes that you hung out to dry, you've grown up. #AdultingWoes — Karnesh Verma (@iamkverma) August 1, 2017

Nobody ever told me how stressful picking interior paint was. I feel tricked. #Adultingwoes — Tawana (@tawana_shonte) September 22, 2016

