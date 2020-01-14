Remember the time when you were a kid and were not allowed to do a lot of things, making you think of a time when you'd be able to? When you'd be an adult!

Look at you (us), now, adult as fuck and still not being able to do those things because we neither have time, nor money. If you relate to the sentiment (of course you do), here are some tweets that you will find funny.

No aish hi aish in sight, as of now. Let me know if you spot it.