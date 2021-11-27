Who doesn't reminisce the good old school days? We all had the time of our lives there even after being in a disciplined environment. However, those years were a whole roller coaster ride for the ones who went to convent schools.













Convent schools are known for their strict atmosphere and unbending rules. Undoubtedly, one steps out of that place as a self disciplined person but the 'normal' world seems a bit different henceforward.









It's just so awkward for me to see guys in the same class cuz I studied in girls convent 😭🧑‍🦯.. — haleem⁷ | hoseok is hot (@DlLFJO0N) November 23, 2021

the sexual tension between you and the boys visiting your all girls convent from the neighboring boys school — SojaCat (@sojacreepy) August 30, 2020

A lot of people find this hard to believe because back in my day at #Convent



Boys weren’t even allowed onto school premises just to pick up their siblings and we also had this “One Metre Rule” 😂 which was the distance you had to keep between yourself and any man — MISSCHINDIYA 🇿🇼 (@MISSCHINDIYA) November 28, 2019

Only day in a year when guys from boys convent school fears nothing 😂 https://t.co/HMFewkxbHV — Abhishek Panwar (@iamAbhi_9) August 22, 2021

The power of habit.

I always say Amen in Christian style. Traces of convent schooling I guess — Sadaf. (@SilentEloquens) June 26, 2014

Sorry, we can't be friends if you do this.

Call me old school or my Convent schooling but I can't stand short forms for everything. Nothing pisses me off more than see you as U — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) December 28, 2016

Built that way.

So, even if it's allowed, i am unable to copy during an exam. 🥲🤷🏻‍♀️

(Maybe convent schooling influenced my persona a bit too much) — Kanak 🐨 (@Pseudaurum) September 4, 2021

Just can't help it.

When I young whenever I travelled by bus I always thanked the driver and the conductor when I got off. I still thank the driver now. I also thank the postman when I get the chance. It's politeness and probably my convent schooling! — Margaret Buckley (@Barwell2) December 14, 2020

The unforgivable sin.

When convent school student makes a grammatical mistake : pic.twitter.com/BQOQZYMH2d — Hemang Jesani 🇮🇳 (@HemangJesani) June 11, 2020

That's how we do it.

Remembering that time when I told my teacher that my heart is aching in middle of an assembly because I don't know the English word for fainting at that time.



Just convent school things 😃 — Prithve (@Prithve6) July 1, 2021

Me using word Vomit or Ulti instead of Puke.



My Friends from #ConventSchool pic.twitter.com/2ZXoCmwXy2 — Vivek M. Sojitra (@vivek_m_sojitra) November 27, 2020

Convent school students jotted down things instead of writing it down. — 🤧 (@narezuno) June 26, 2020

It will change you forever!

Once when I studied in ACS, I did the cross gesture at home during a puja, then sudden realisation struck me that I am a Hindu LMAO 😂😂. Just Convent school things 😂. — Kr*shna⚡🔥🌚 (@nd_its_krishna) November 8, 2020

Are u even a convent school student if you haven't sung

"ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL..." — . (@lostinthoughtsd) June 26, 2020

At the end of the day, it made you who you are and stayed with you for a lifetime.