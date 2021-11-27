Who doesn't reminisce the good old school days? We all had the time of our lives there even after being in a disciplined environment. However, those years were a whole roller coaster ride for the ones who went to convent schools.
It's just so awkward for me to see guys in the same class cuz I studied in girls convent 😭🧑🦯..— haleem⁷ | hoseok is hot (@DlLFJO0N) November 23, 2021
the sexual tension between you and the boys visiting your all girls convent from the neighboring boys school— SojaCat (@sojacreepy) August 30, 2020
A lot of people find this hard to believe because back in my day at #Convent— MISSCHINDIYA 🇿🇼 (@MISSCHINDIYA) November 28, 2019
Boys weren’t even allowed onto school premises just to pick up their siblings and we also had this “One Metre Rule” 😂 which was the distance you had to keep between yourself and any man
I always say Amen in Christian style. Traces of convent schooling I guess— Sadaf. (@SilentEloquens) June 26, 2014
So, even if it's allowed, i am unable to copy during an exam. 🥲🤷🏻♀️— Kanak 🐨 (@Pseudaurum) September 4, 2021
(Maybe convent schooling influenced my persona a bit too much)
When I young whenever I travelled by bus I always thanked the driver and the conductor when I got off. I still thank the driver now. I also thank the postman when I get the chance. It's politeness and probably my convent schooling!— Margaret Buckley (@Barwell2) December 14, 2020
When convent school student makes a grammatical mistake : pic.twitter.com/BQOQZYMH2d— Hemang Jesani 🇮🇳 (@HemangJesani) June 11, 2020
Remembering that time when I told my teacher that my heart is aching in middle of an assembly because I don't know the English word for fainting at that time.— Prithve (@Prithve6) July 1, 2021
Me using word Vomit or Ulti instead of Puke.— Vivek M. Sojitra (@vivek_m_sojitra) November 27, 2020
My Friends from #ConventSchool pic.twitter.com/2ZXoCmwXy2
Convent school students jotted down things instead of writing it down.— 🤧 (@narezuno) June 26, 2020
Are u even a convent school student if you haven't sung— . (@lostinthoughtsd) June 26, 2020
"ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL..."
At the end of the day, it made you who you are and stayed with you for a lifetime.