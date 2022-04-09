Mother's love is universal. But, when we are talking about desi maa ki mamta, it is something more than just love. Always taking care of us, keeping us before herself and making sure that we eat our food on time, desi moms have a different way to show their unconditional love for us.

From putting a kaala teeka behind your ear to banging the remote control multiple times rather than changing batteries, there's no doubt that desi moms are also abso-fucking-lutely savage. With their rib-tickling one-liners to their sass, there's simply nobody like a desi mom.

And today, we have compiled some tweets that prove nobody can ever be as savage as them. So, grab that bucket of popcorn and check out the tweets that truly define savage desi moms!

This is how a simple conversation with desi moms can go.

#DesiMoms

First they'll beat you and then say

"mjhy rony ki awaz na aye" — AS (@Ashii_Ch) March 28, 2015

Reached home. Mom noticed my torn ‘in-fashion’ jeans. Told me to hand over my ‘torn’ jeans to her so that she can rafu (stitch) it🤦🏽‍♀️😁. #IndianMothers — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) November 8, 2018

#DESIMOMS❤

Girl : Mom admission form main identification mark kya likhun ?

Mom : Hath mai mobile likh de...... — sandhu Jutt (@sandhu_hafeez) September 30, 2020

My mother was feeling cold so now I'm wearing a sweater. — Akshar Pathak (@AksharPathak) November 27, 2013

Exactly my mom whenever I'm heading home late! Hahahaha #indianmom pic.twitter.com/O5Ye7YMVrJ — Thilaga (@MThilaga) January 5, 2019

Me : Mom, I'm going to Mars



Mom : pahunch ke call kar dio — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 9, 2017

The disownment is imminent #desimoms pic.twitter.com/GSZyBxldeQ — kake by the ocean (@kakebytheocean_) November 22, 2021

You know your desi mom is savage AF if you can relate to these tweets.

When you tell Mom you've lost your Tupperware dabba pic.twitter.com/BiyeLf6guB — Priyal (@priyal) January 4, 2017

No one can be more savage than Indian moms :-

Me - Bus aur nahi chahiye khana...

Mom - Han to de kaun raha hai tumhe.



*Cries in corner* — Prakriti Yadav ❤️💛 (@Prakriti_99) July 23, 2018

Was introducing my besti 2 my mom she was like

"tm dono ak sath ktnay cute lagtay ho"does he like you ?? #desimoms 😂😂 — ʜ•ᴗ•ᴍᴀ (@bhaalooh) October 23, 2017

Me *coughs at home*

Mom : aur piyo thanda paani



Me *living far away from home*

*coughs* pic.twitter.com/yjLpjh41d7 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 1, 2017

I said ‘mummy gaslight mat karo’ and she said fir khanna kese banega 😭😭 — Sad we (@sadhvinarula) April 6, 2022

'Mom trying to let his son eat carrot 🥕'



Son- Why should we eat carrot,mom?



Other countries-

Because it contains beta-carotene baby, it's good for eyes.



Indian mom-

Tune kabhi khargosh ko chasma lagate huye dekha hai !! — Pritam! KKR (@pritamkdas99) July 16, 2018

I dared telling my mom how much I spend on my haircut in Canada. Now, she is sending me youtube tutorials on cutting your own hair #IndianMothers — Parth (@parthsarpotdar1) March 8, 2020

Mute you family group, but never, I repeat NEVER, exit it.

When you angrily exit the family WhatsApp group and get added back #SavageMoms pic.twitter.com/jymrxQNCIR — Samuel Johnson (@ShadeOfMelanin) September 28, 2019

My mom didn’t say bye or “be safe” before leaving for vacation. Instead she told me all the things/rooms I have to clean while she’s gone 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 #DesiMoms — jasmin (@possiblyjsmn) July 17, 2018

When you get home late after a night out with friends and your mom doesn't blackmail you. #desimoms #weekends pic.twitter.com/7zlp1uvHOA — MangoBaaz (@mangobaaz) July 15, 2017

How Indian parents avoid sex talk:

Kid: "Ma, how was I born?"

Mother: "I picked you up from the garbage bin" — Shreedhya Kurup (@Shreedzter) July 18, 2017

I present, Gujju moms, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/P01kyaaU8i — DrG (@idovoodoo_) May 20, 2020

Indian mom when their kids asking 'Bachhe kaise hote hain mummy' pic.twitter.com/EacFUC5otK — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 17, 2020

Solution for every problem according to desi moms: STOP USING THE GODAMN PHONE!

Me: you have put too much rice, so don’t think I can finish it



Mom: finish the cashew nuts in it, got it for FORTY rupees #DesiMoms 😄 — ‎ 🇵🇸 Prabha پربھا 🚜 🏳️‍🌈 (@deepsealioness) May 10, 2019

Mom: share your thoughts and frustrations with me. I’m your best friend



Me: *shares my frustrations which leads to disagreement with her*



Mom: itni batameez ho gai ho. Agay se jawaab dene lagi ho.



Me: #desimoms pic.twitter.com/SaU7enrtBJ — Neeli (@zicarusfalIz) June 9, 2018

This is how #desimoms play Torjan horse saying just one untensil for you to wash 🥵🥵🙄 pic.twitter.com/lsRWH0a81q — Heidi Katherine (@Heyeedi) July 19, 2020

Me: Amma how do I stop my hands from sweating?



She: Phone use krna chor do.



🙄🙄#DesiMoms — Pumpkin 🎃 (@daalchawal27) June 29, 2018

Mama: Bilal ye kam kr do zara



Me: Ok ek minute



*Starts doing it herself*#DesiMoms — Doc. (@doctorkaun) May 14, 2014

Yes, I agree. Moms can find everything. Except for the ringing cell phone in their bags.#DesiMoms — Samirawww (@shutUpPlis) July 14, 2014

You know you are desi when you have a dabba full of oregano and chilli flakes!

Today i was looking for oregano seasoning to make sandwiches, my mom mixed it and chilli flakes into one and put it into her spice box thing. Now she uses that mix in the veggies she cooks.😂😂#desimoms #thingsindiansdo — Ambica Tyagi (@ambica_tyagi) June 4, 2018

23 years old and constantly asked when you're getting married yet you still get texted at 9 pm asking when you're coming home #desimoms — Nuz K (@nuzbuzzzz) February 16, 2017

Every time i take my mama to some famous place to eat, she goes like what's so special about this? I can make you this at home better than this.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #DESIMOMS — Maryam (@biblio_khan2) February 17, 2019

When u grab the grocery list n leave expect to be called atleast 8 times in the next 5 mins for each additional item #desimoms #brownlife — Ashhad Sharif (@AshhadSharif) July 25, 2016

Anyone else's mom complain that no one helps her around the house but yells at you when you're sweeping the floor wrong #desimoms — Nuz K (@nuzbuzzzz) December 29, 2016

Me: Mama where are you?

My mom: I am here!

Me: WHERE?

my mom: HERE!

*ended up looking around the entire house*...smh #DesiMoms — Maleha Fazal (@Maleha_Fazal55) June 22, 2016

I am 27 and still my mom likes to pack whole of my suitcase, half of the stuff in there is "Just in case" #DesiMoms — SamUnwise (@iSamUnwise) September 20, 2018

Mothers are nothing but a blessing in disguise and these tweets are proof!