Mother's love is universal. But, when we are talking about desi maa ki mamta, it is something more than just love. Always taking care of us, keeping us before herself and making sure that we eat our food on time, desi moms have a different way to show their unconditional love for us.
And today, we have compiled some tweets that prove nobody can ever be as savage as them. So, grab that bucket of popcorn and check out the tweets that truly define savage desi moms!
This is how a simple conversation with desi moms can go.
#DesiMoms— AS (@Ashii_Ch) March 28, 2015
First they'll beat you and then say
"mjhy rony ki awaz na aye"
Reached home. Mom noticed my torn ‘in-fashion’ jeans. Told me to hand over my ‘torn’ jeans to her so that she can rafu (stitch) it🤦🏽♀️😁. #IndianMothers— Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) November 8, 2018
#DESIMOMS❤— sandhu Jutt (@sandhu_hafeez) September 30, 2020
Girl : Mom admission form main identification mark kya likhun ?
Mom : Hath mai mobile likh de......
My mother was feeling cold so now I'm wearing a sweater.— Akshar Pathak (@AksharPathak) November 27, 2013
Exactly my mom whenever I'm heading home late! Hahahaha #indianmom pic.twitter.com/O5Ye7YMVrJ— Thilaga (@MThilaga) January 5, 2019
Me : Mom, I'm going to Mars— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 9, 2017
Mom : pahunch ke call kar dio
The disownment is imminent #desimoms pic.twitter.com/GSZyBxldeQ— kake by the ocean (@kakebytheocean_) November 22, 2021
You know your desi mom is savage AF if you can relate to these tweets.
When you tell Mom you've lost your Tupperware dabba pic.twitter.com/BiyeLf6guB— Priyal (@priyal) January 4, 2017
Was introducing my besti 2 my mom she was like— ʜ•ᴗ•ᴍᴀ (@bhaalooh) October 23, 2017
"tm dono ak sath ktnay cute lagtay ho"does he like you ?? #desimoms 😂😂
Me *coughs at home*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 1, 2017
Mom : aur piyo thanda paani
Me *living far away from home*
*coughs* pic.twitter.com/yjLpjh41d7
I said ‘mummy gaslight mat karo’ and she said fir khanna kese banega 😭😭— Sad we (@sadhvinarula) April 6, 2022
'Mom trying to let his son eat carrot 🥕'— Pritam! KKR (@pritamkdas99) July 16, 2018
Son- Why should we eat carrot,mom?
Other countries-
Because it contains beta-carotene baby, it's good for eyes.
Indian mom-
Tune kabhi khargosh ko chasma lagate huye dekha hai !!
I dared telling my mom how much I spend on my haircut in Canada. Now, she is sending me youtube tutorials on cutting your own hair #IndianMothers— Parth (@parthsarpotdar1) March 8, 2020
Me: I'm taking the trash out.— Nikita Kirkise (@NikitaKirkise) May 17, 2020
Mom: But you're not allowed to go out, lockdown is on.#savagedesimoms #brownparents #burn @EducatedMoron
Mute you family group, but never, I repeat NEVER, exit it.
When you angrily exit the family WhatsApp group and get added back #SavageMoms pic.twitter.com/jymrxQNCIR— Samuel Johnson (@ShadeOfMelanin) September 28, 2019
My mom didn’t say bye or “be safe” before leaving for vacation. Instead she told me all the things/rooms I have to clean while she’s gone 🤦🏽♀️😂 #DesiMoms— jasmin (@possiblyjsmn) July 17, 2018
When you get home late after a night out with friends and your mom doesn't blackmail you. #desimoms #weekends pic.twitter.com/7zlp1uvHOA— MangoBaaz (@mangobaaz) July 15, 2017
When you're modern, but sanskaar is important #justindianthings #indianparents pic.twitter.com/czdK8HBib7— Simran (@jasimranja) June 22, 2017
How Indian parents avoid sex talk:— Shreedhya Kurup (@Shreedzter) July 18, 2017
Kid: "Ma, how was I born?"
Mother: "I picked you up from the garbage bin"
Indian mom when their kids asking 'Bachhe kaise hote hain mummy' pic.twitter.com/EacFUC5otK— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 17, 2020
Solution for every problem according to desi moms: STOP USING THE GODAMN PHONE!
Me: you have put too much rice, so don’t think I can finish it— 🇵🇸 Prabha پربھا 🚜 🏳️🌈 (@deepsealioness) May 10, 2019
Mom: finish the cashew nuts in it, got it for FORTY rupees #DesiMoms 😄
Mom: share your thoughts and frustrations with me. I’m your best friend— Neeli (@zicarusfalIz) June 9, 2018
Me: *shares my frustrations which leads to disagreement with her*
Mom: itni batameez ho gai ho. Agay se jawaab dene lagi ho.
Me: #desimoms pic.twitter.com/SaU7enrtBJ
This is how #desimoms play Torjan horse saying just one untensil for you to wash 🥵🥵🙄 pic.twitter.com/lsRWH0a81q— Heidi Katherine (@Heyeedi) July 19, 2020
Me: Amma how do I stop my hands from sweating?— Pumpkin 🎃 (@daalchawal27) June 29, 2018
She: Phone use krna chor do.
🙄🙄#DesiMoms
Now that weekend's right around the corner.#desimoms pic.twitter.com/UTawoWI2X0— MangoBaaz (@mangobaaz) July 6, 2017
Mama: Bilal ye kam kr do zara— Doc. (@doctorkaun) May 14, 2014
Me: Ok ek minute
*Starts doing it herself*#DesiMoms
Yes, I agree. Moms can find everything. Except for the ringing cell phone in their bags.#DesiMoms— Samirawww (@shutUpPlis) July 14, 2014
You know you are desi when you have a dabba full of oregano and chilli flakes!
Today i was looking for oregano seasoning to make sandwiches, my mom mixed it and chilli flakes into one and put it into her spice box thing. Now she uses that mix in the veggies she cooks.😂😂#desimoms #thingsindiansdo— Ambica Tyagi (@ambica_tyagi) June 4, 2018
23 years old and constantly asked when you're getting married yet you still get texted at 9 pm asking when you're coming home #desimoms— Nuz K (@nuzbuzzzz) February 16, 2017
Every time i take my mama to some famous place to eat, she goes like what's so special about this? I can make you this at home better than this.🤦♀️🤦♀️ #DESIMOMS— Maryam (@biblio_khan2) February 17, 2019
When u grab the grocery list n leave expect to be called atleast 8 times in the next 5 mins for each additional item #desimoms #brownlife— Ashhad Sharif (@AshhadSharif) July 25, 2016
Anyone else's mom complain that no one helps her around the house but yells at you when you're sweeping the floor wrong #desimoms— Nuz K (@nuzbuzzzz) December 29, 2016
Me: Mama where are you?— Maleha Fazal (@Maleha_Fazal55) June 22, 2016
My mom: I am here!
Me: WHERE?
my mom: HERE!
*ended up looking around the entire house*...smh #DesiMoms
I am 27 and still my mom likes to pack whole of my suitcase, half of the stuff in there is "Just in case" #DesiMoms— SamUnwise (@iSamUnwise) September 20, 2018
Mothers are nothing but a blessing in disguise and these tweets are proof!