Overthinking is mentally exhausting and it's certainly not a good habit. Most of us, end up overthinking situations and things in general which ultimately just adds to the tension and anxiety.
Overthinking also spoils our mood and makes us depressed but we still end up doing it, no matter how hard we try to avoid it.
Of course, none of us overthink things intentionally. It just happens and when it does, we just can't get ourselves to stop. The struggle is real!
On that note, here are some hilarious tweets on overthinking that will crack you up and maybe distract your mind from whatever it is overthinking about.
if overthinking is a sport— ☁️ (@ltsstomachache) February 12, 2020
me; pic.twitter.com/wzBqAFMPZh
the actual me— haydi 🦋 (@whatvrthoughts) February 13, 2020
problem overthinking https://t.co/4DtXTnwDeR
how fast my mood changed back to overthinking and sad as soon as i got home after having fun hanging out w my friends https://t.co/67ggpHO3Wc— 🌈ヾ(*´∀｀*)ﾉ (@imnotacapricor1) February 12, 2020
Overthinking pic.twitter.com/b2eXtoWGVZ— 👽👽👽 (@theanmguy) February 5, 2020
the problem the overthinking https://t.co/MkLHaBOLiy— sir jekfers ☻ (@thegr8paan) February 13, 2020
My mom: You were off today, what have you done all day??— Fishboi (@FishLogicx) February 13, 2020
Me:......Netflix and overthinking pic.twitter.com/PZHNP668OQ
My hidden talent is overthinking anything n everything— sad boy dior (@ianndior) February 18, 2020
No one:— DevySantana (@DRubi48) February 8, 2020
Me overthinking everything :
My crush been posting a lot of wholesome memes lately... yup he definitely has a crush on someone that’s not me ... riP
the two "friends" that don’t want to leave me alone : anxiety and overthinking . pic.twitter.com/442596y84G— ailee 🕊 (@itsaileesia) February 5, 2020
Me overthinking why they haven’t responded pic.twitter.com/pgwQAyK7jR— IG: @Peglaake 🍺 (@Peglaake) February 12, 2020
are you still overthinking?— 𝟙𝟡𝟡𝟟 (@amyrahmhn) February 10, 2020
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes
The blue tick sets off a whole new level of overthinking. pic.twitter.com/aDxswX6PMs— law of surprise (@24hrSmokeBreak) February 12, 2020
Me and overthinking https://t.co/vnjCLsmMi4— Lady Alix de la Mer 👑 (@liliimone) February 10, 2020
Me: Can you please stop overthinking?— Barsha (@shhhhahaabar) February 5, 2020
My Brain : pic.twitter.com/T1oX0ocHaL
all of my anxiety and over thinking at the back vs. me knowing its just my PMS pic.twitter.com/sl0aFRcKHI— øæ (@nrlnbq) February 7, 2020
Me over thinking about life like... pic.twitter.com/AXniFOqu9y— ☆ (@hahsainos) February 20, 2020
my therapist: *asks me a question*— 🌙 u•n•n•u•r 🌙 (@brandneweycs) February 20, 2020
me: *silently overthinking, trying to think of the correct answer*
my therapist: this is not an exam there is no one correct answer
me: pic.twitter.com/sjqYKps2fU
Overthinking=Buzz kill!