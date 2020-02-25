"Why isn't he picking up my call?"



"Am I overdoing this?"



"Is she on a date with someone else?"

"Does anybody even love me?" "Did I unplug the hair straightener?" "What is life anyway?"

"Could I be any more hesitant?"

Sigh!



Overthinking is mentally exhausting and it's certainly not a good habit. Most of us, end up overthinking situations and things in general which ultimately just adds to the tension and anxiety.

Overthinking also spoils our mood and makes us depressed but we still end up doing it, no matter how hard we try to avoid it.

Of course, none of us overthink things intentionally. It just happens and when it does, we just can't get ourselves to stop. The struggle is real!

On that note, here are some hilarious tweets on overthinking that will crack you up and maybe distract your mind from whatever it is overthinking about.

if overthinking is a sport

me; pic.twitter.com/wzBqAFMPZh — ☁️ (@ltsstomachache) February 12, 2020

the actual me

problem overthinking https://t.co/4DtXTnwDeR — haydi 🦋 (@whatvrthoughts) February 13, 2020

how fast my mood changed back to overthinking and sad as soon as i got home after having fun hanging out w my friends https://t.co/67ggpHO3Wc — 🌈ヾ(*´∀｀*)ﾉ (@imnotacapricor1) February 12, 2020

Yeh log Valentine ke memes share aur date plans bana rahay hain aur main yahan overthinking main phasa hoon ke is larki ko Thank you kese kahoon since she helped me in prev semester 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ma1ZTypNKo — Ali Hameed (@aloo_mian) February 13, 2020

the problem the overthinking https://t.co/MkLHaBOLiy — sir jekfers ☻ (@thegr8paan) February 13, 2020

My mom: You were off today, what have you done all day??



Me:......Netflix and overthinking pic.twitter.com/PZHNP668OQ — Fishboi (@FishLogicx) February 13, 2020

My hidden talent is overthinking anything n everything — sad boy dior (@ianndior) February 18, 2020

No one:

Me overthinking everything :

My crush been posting a lot of wholesome memes lately... yup he definitely has a crush on someone that’s not me ... riP — DevySantana (@DRubi48) February 8, 2020

the two "friends" that don’t want to leave me alone : anxiety and overthinking . pic.twitter.com/442596y84G — ailee 🕊 (@itsaileesia) February 5, 2020

RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking — 👩‍⚕️ (@_studious) February 12, 2020

So I've been overthinking my first tattoo for ~2 years now, trying to find a meaningful, personal, unique thing to put on myself, permenantly. and then today I just went and got a stupid cat tattoo with my friends 😂 pic.twitter.com/NjvgjIqPGr — منا هستم (@mona_hastam_) February 20, 2020

Me overthinking why they haven’t responded pic.twitter.com/pgwQAyK7jR — IG: @Peglaake 🍺 (@Peglaake) February 12, 2020

are you still overthinking?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes — 𝟙𝟡𝟡𝟟 (@amyrahmhn) February 10, 2020

overthinking will be the death of me pic.twitter.com/4SyYKnLViI — snazzy (@jazz_coleman) February 4, 2020

The blue tick sets off a whole new level of overthinking. pic.twitter.com/aDxswX6PMs — law of surprise (@24hrSmokeBreak) February 12, 2020

Me and overthinking https://t.co/vnjCLsmMi4 — Lady Alix de la Mer 👑 (@liliimone) February 10, 2020

Me: Can you please stop overthinking?

My Brain : pic.twitter.com/T1oX0ocHaL — Barsha (@shhhhahaabar) February 5, 2020

all of my anxiety and over thinking at the back vs. me knowing its just my PMS pic.twitter.com/sl0aFRcKHI — øæ (@nrlnbq) February 7, 2020

Me over thinking about life like... pic.twitter.com/AXniFOqu9y — ☆ (@hahsainos) February 20, 2020

My nights are for overthinking.

My mornings are for oversleeping 🤦‍♂️ — Shakes 🤒 (@Chakino_N) February 7, 2020

my therapist: *asks me a question*

me: *silently overthinking, trying to think of the correct answer*

my therapist: this is not an exam there is no one correct answer

me: pic.twitter.com/sjqYKps2fU — 🌙 u•n•n•u•r 🌙 (@brandneweycs) February 20, 2020

Overthinking=Buzz kill!