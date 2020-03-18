Before we go on to the tweets, let me just take a moment to say that no one is happy about the coronavirus outbreak, and it is a truly unfortunate thing the world is facing.
However, social distancing, one of the precautionary measures for COVID-19, is something introverts don't mind at all. It is their playground. It is their forte. It is their wet dream. And while we are all stuck in our homes, it doesn't hurt to laugh a little about that, does it? So, here you go.
Any other socially awkward introverts out there feel oddly aroused anytime anyone mutters the phrase “social distancing”? Asking for...myself. Obviously. 😔— Lynzy Lab (@LynzyLab) March 11, 2020
Ye social distancing ne introverts ki personality hi cheen li hai.— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) March 15, 2020
Me, an introvert, learning social distancing is the only way to stop the corona virus: pic.twitter.com/s0gX0nZdxm— Anna Rasmussen (@arasmussen918) March 11, 2020
Everyone: We need social distancing and self isolation to reduce the risk of infection and to save lives!— Chromar (@NotChromar) March 16, 2020
Introverts: pic.twitter.com/3Znbs0yAdP
Me, a shy introvert, watching everybody socially distance themselves pic.twitter.com/Ctrgwr6tuY— Anthony Mowatt (@MemeLordAnt) March 17, 2020
*Extroverts complaining about how boring their life has become after shutdowns*— The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) March 16, 2020
Introverts: pic.twitter.com/nqosUz86Tu
#nooffense #IndiaFightsCoronavirus— The 🇧 🇨 Memes (@thebcmemes) March 17, 2020
When Extroverts start staying at home and avoid meeting others.
Introverts: pic.twitter.com/7rXQ4TDNi7
Everyone; *Getting upset because everything’s getting cancelled and they’re being forced to stay inside *— maymay’s (@BrownPeepProbs1) March 14, 2020
Me, an introvert: pic.twitter.com/6wcZlnfe04
Introverts social distancing / Extroverts social distancing pic.twitter.com/loQ2qdbpye— Mario Graciotti (@MarioGraciotti) March 15, 2020
Extroverts: panicking because everything is closing & everyone is staying home— Meme Machine (@mememugginn) March 13, 2020
Introverts: pic.twitter.com/wbZf40uZwy
People: all this social distancing has been really tough on me, I miss talking to people 😔— hika 🌸 (@Hikazio) March 14, 2020
Introverts and Freelancers: pic.twitter.com/EW4L3bYUbd
Government: please stay at home, avoid contacts, work from home— Holiday Joe (@Guinive02020151) March 13, 2020
Me an introvert:#coronavirusmemes #Memes pic.twitter.com/CDtG7uRPnE
Introverts: watching everyone complain about having to stay inside due to the coronavirus...— Shawn Stewart (@ShawnSt3wART) March 15, 2020
#coronapocolypse pic.twitter.com/Dha24ETkpV
So "social distancing" is gonna save us all from #CoronaVirusSeattle.— Soozcat (@cosmicfunpalace) March 3, 2020
YAY INTROVERTS WILL SURVIVE AND RULE THE WORLD
Quietly, of course. But still.
Finally introverts experience a world that is suited for us. All events cancelled, we don't even have to go thru the trouble of flaking. No one is making random small talk or physical contact. Everybody minding their business. 🙏🏿— Chun E (@LIBGyal) March 12, 2020
So all these years I wasn't introverted I was social distancing? There's a good spin.#SocialDistancing#GenX pic.twitter.com/02584egbmT— Cynthia Faythe (@CynthiaFaythe) March 16, 2020
Introverts during the Corona Virus Outbreak https://t.co/ack1zsTss1 pic.twitter.com/TlnVKNnbVx— Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) March 14, 2020
it turns out i've been social distancing my whole life— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 18, 2020
Social distancing is an introvert’s dream! See y’all in 6 months 😂 pic.twitter.com/LFKONFpdK2— Sally-Anne (Kaminski) Schmick (@SallyAKaminski) March 10, 2020
one small silver lining to this truly scary time is i can finally live out my fantasy of canceling all my plans with people every day— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 16, 2020
Introverts when it comes to social distancing.— Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) March 16, 2020
But, on a serious note, be safe everybody and make good decisions for yourself and for others! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NuZ1Bp8qXR
I bid you stand Introverts of Reddit https://t.co/23d2pkLdaS pic.twitter.com/eY7D7CgzTL— Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) March 12, 2020
when you find out your daily lifestyle is actually called "quarantine" pic.twitter.com/oPEFak09Ob— Charlie 🐱 (@charlieamber94) March 16, 2020
My mom called me bc she saw a meme on fb that said “introverts check on your extrovert friends, they aren’t doing okay” lmaooo— bex (@Beksterloves) March 17, 2020
introverts on their way to self quarantine and sit in their houses for 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/H7nT4L57g7— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) March 12, 2020