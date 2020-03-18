Before we go on to the tweets, let me just take a moment to say that no one is happy about the coronavirus outbreak, and it is a truly unfortunate thing the world is facing.

However, social distancing, one of the precautionary measures for COVID-19, is something introverts don't mind at all. It is their playground. It is their forte. It is their wet dream. And while we are all stuck in our homes, it doesn't hurt to laugh a little about that, does it? So, here you go.

Any other socially awkward introverts out there feel oddly aroused anytime anyone mutters the phrase “social distancing”? Asking for...myself. Obviously. 😔 — Lynzy Lab (@LynzyLab) March 11, 2020

Ye social distancing ne introverts ki personality hi cheen li hai. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) March 15, 2020

Me, an introvert, learning social distancing is the only way to stop the corona virus: pic.twitter.com/s0gX0nZdxm — Anna Rasmussen (@arasmussen918) March 11, 2020

Everyone: We need social distancing and self isolation to reduce the risk of infection and to save lives!



Introverts: pic.twitter.com/3Znbs0yAdP — Chromar (@NotChromar) March 16, 2020

Me, a shy introvert, watching everybody socially distance themselves pic.twitter.com/Ctrgwr6tuY — Anthony Mowatt (@MemeLordAnt) March 17, 2020

*Extroverts complaining about how boring their life has become after shutdowns*



Introverts: pic.twitter.com/nqosUz86Tu — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) March 16, 2020

When Extroverts start staying at home and avoid meeting others.



Introverts: pic.twitter.com/7rXQ4TDNi7 — The 🇧 🇨 Memes (@thebcmemes) March 17, 2020

Everyone; *Getting upset because everything’s getting cancelled and they’re being forced to stay inside *



Me, an introvert: pic.twitter.com/6wcZlnfe04 — maymay’s (@BrownPeepProbs1) March 14, 2020

Introverts social distancing / Extroverts social distancing pic.twitter.com/loQ2qdbpye — Mario Graciotti (@MarioGraciotti) March 15, 2020

Extroverts: panicking because everything is closing & everyone is staying home



Introverts: pic.twitter.com/wbZf40uZwy — Meme Machine (@mememugginn) March 13, 2020

People: all this social distancing has been really tough on me, I miss talking to people 😔

Introverts and Freelancers: pic.twitter.com/EW4L3bYUbd — hika 🌸 (@Hikazio) March 14, 2020

Government: please stay at home, avoid contacts, work from home

Me an introvert:#coronavirusmemes #Memes pic.twitter.com/CDtG7uRPnE — Holiday Joe (@Guinive02020151) March 13, 2020

Introverts: watching everyone complain about having to stay inside due to the coronavirus...

#coronapocolypse pic.twitter.com/Dha24ETkpV — Shawn Stewart (@ShawnSt3wART) March 15, 2020

So "social distancing" is gonna save us all from #CoronaVirusSeattle.



YAY INTROVERTS WILL SURVIVE AND RULE THE WORLD



Quietly, of course. But still. — Soozcat (@cosmicfunpalace) March 3, 2020

Finally introverts experience a world that is suited for us. All events cancelled, we don't even have to go thru the trouble of flaking. No one is making random small talk or physical contact. Everybody minding their business. 🙏🏿 — Chun E (@LIBGyal) March 12, 2020

So all these years I wasn't introverted I was social distancing? There's a good spin.#SocialDistancing#GenX pic.twitter.com/02584egbmT — Cynthia Faythe (@CynthiaFaythe) March 16, 2020

“Social Distancing” — We introverts are so not used to being the role models — William Easterly (@bill_easterly) March 15, 2020

Introverts during the Corona Virus Outbreak https://t.co/ack1zsTss1 pic.twitter.com/TlnVKNnbVx — Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) March 14, 2020

it turns out i've been social distancing my whole life — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 18, 2020

Social distancing is an introvert’s dream! See y’all in 6 months 😂 pic.twitter.com/LFKONFpdK2 — Sally-Anne (Kaminski) Schmick (@SallyAKaminski) March 10, 2020

one small silver lining to this truly scary time is i can finally live out my fantasy of canceling all my plans with people every day — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 16, 2020

Introverts when it comes to social distancing.



But, on a serious note, be safe everybody and make good decisions for yourself and for others! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NuZ1Bp8qXR — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) March 16, 2020

I bid you stand Introverts of Reddit https://t.co/23d2pkLdaS pic.twitter.com/eY7D7CgzTL — Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) March 12, 2020

when you find out your daily lifestyle is actually called "quarantine" pic.twitter.com/oPEFak09Ob — Charlie 🐱 (@charlieamber94) March 16, 2020

My mom called me bc she saw a meme on fb that said “introverts check on your extrovert friends, they aren’t doing okay” lmaooo — bex (@Beksterloves) March 17, 2020

introverts on their way to self quarantine and sit in their houses for 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/H7nT4L57g7 — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) March 12, 2020

It's been days since I have seen a human other than my grocery bhaiya, and I don't mind that at all. Now excuse me as I proceed to the next episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.