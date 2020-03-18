Before we go on to the tweets, let me just take a moment to say that no one is happy about the coronavirus outbreak, and it is a truly unfortunate thing the world is facing. 

However, social distancing, one of the precautionary measures for COVID-19, is something introverts don't mind at all. It is their playground. It is their forte. It is their wet dream. And while we are all stuck in our homes, it doesn't hurt to laugh a little about that, does it? So, here you go.

It's been days since I have seen a human other than my grocery bhaiya, and I don't mind that at all. Now excuse me as I proceed to the next episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.