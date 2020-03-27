All things considered, this lockdown sucks. Make no mistake, it was necessary but it still sucks. And it's only been a couple of days, even though it feels a lot more than that.
Which has forced people to make some plans for when all of this is finally over and we can all walk free.
Me returning to the family home after months away to begin a coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/fpAMUXfQLh— Charlie Peters (@CDP1882) March 18, 2020
Corona virus after 21 days lockdown: pic.twitter.com/V6Muy1YiaS— Riya (@jhampakjhum) March 24, 2020
First game back in the Premier League after #CoronaVirus lock down... 😂 pic.twitter.com/aCGzvz1j6R— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖀𝖓𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝕺𝖓𝖊 🔥🤯 (@dm_ynwa) March 23, 2020
Me, after this coronavirus lockdown is over with. pic.twitter.com/Ngp270WR9q— Benny Blanco (@gntlmnking) March 22, 2020
#CoronavirusLockdown #StayAtHomeSaveLives— Vikas Giri (@Badass_babuaaaa) March 24, 2020
Me After the curfew is over. pic.twitter.com/BqElcNJCxB
Everyone walking back into society after the #CoronavirusLockdown ends pic.twitter.com/FXcmzNIenw— Ben Oliver (@_benoliver7) March 25, 2020
After 21 days:— Vivek Anand (@Vivek_Anand10) March 25, 2020
GYM owners and Salon owners: #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/0weA3bMaEC
Indians after 21 days:#CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/LCJSTFcCfh— 🏏 (@HawaiKila) March 24, 2020
Me after 21days.... exploring Hyderabad#CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/MlckQBE13S— M ß `` (@alwayssaikiran_) March 24, 2020
Extroverts coming out after lockdown.#CoronavirusLockdown #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/3ihNPMdwTd— Aditya Sahay (@peppergum_) March 24, 2020
going out of the house after this corona virus lockdown #The100 pic.twitter.com/s7WENsDh8Q— 𝞖𝞐𝞜𝞜𝞐𝞖 (@hannahpublico) March 19, 2020
Me being rejoined by my pals on the first night after lockdown pic.twitter.com/RvjLm8eVo8— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) March 26, 2020
Barber after 21 days lockdown pic.twitter.com/jOpSgcvSCX— Er memes (@ErMemes23) March 26, 2020
ME AFTER THE CORONA LOCKDOWN. pic.twitter.com/E9d08YYdLv— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) March 26, 2020
After this lockdown we deserve this. pic.twitter.com/Lli47xinxp— ernest (@ernestvictorrr) March 26, 2020
*Meeting relatives after Lockdown* pic.twitter.com/yCcUhv2Bbm— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) March 26, 2020
Alright people, see you on the other side.