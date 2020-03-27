All things considered, this lockdown sucks. Make no mistake, it was necessary but it still sucks. And it's only been a couple of days, even though it feels a lot more than that.

Which has forced people to make some plans for when all of this is finally over and we can all walk free.

Me returning to the family home after months away to begin a coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/fpAMUXfQLh — Charlie Peters (@CDP1882) March 18, 2020

Corona virus after 21 days lockdown: pic.twitter.com/V6Muy1YiaS — Riya (@jhampakjhum) March 24, 2020

First game back in the Premier League after #CoronaVirus lock down... 😂 pic.twitter.com/aCGzvz1j6R — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖀𝖓𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝕺𝖓𝖊 🔥🤯 (@dm_ynwa) March 23, 2020

Me, after this coronavirus lockdown is over with. pic.twitter.com/Ngp270WR9q — Benny Blanco (@gntlmnking) March 22, 2020

Everyone walking back into society after the #CoronavirusLockdown ends pic.twitter.com/FXcmzNIenw — Ben Oliver (@_benoliver7) March 25, 2020

After 21 days:

GYM owners and Salon owners: #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/0weA3bMaEC — Vivek Anand (@Vivek_Anand10) March 25, 2020

going out of the house after this corona virus lockdown #The100 pic.twitter.com/s7WENsDh8Q — 𝞖𝞐𝞜𝞜𝞐𝞖 (@hannahpublico) March 19, 2020

Me being rejoined by my pals on the first night after lockdown pic.twitter.com/RvjLm8eVo8 — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) March 26, 2020

Barber after 21 days lockdown pic.twitter.com/jOpSgcvSCX — Er memes (@ErMemes23) March 26, 2020

ME AFTER THE CORONA LOCKDOWN. pic.twitter.com/E9d08YYdLv — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) March 26, 2020

After this lockdown we deserve this. pic.twitter.com/Lli47xinxp — ernest (@ernestvictorrr) March 26, 2020

Alright people, see you on the other side.