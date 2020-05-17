The lockdown in India has been extended for two more weeks, until May 31. Since India's positive COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, the government has made a decision to have different guidelines for different zones in the country.
This announcement has resulted in a series of desi Tweets about the lockdown that we totally agree with.
So this time NDMA issues the order extending lockdown. Last time, it was MHA and earlier PM himself. May be next time, Ministry of Earth Sciences? #LockdownExtended— Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) May 17, 2020
#Lockdown4 Pataallok bhi khatam hogaya. Ab to Guidelines declare Karo MHA.— gujjubusinessman (@gujjuvaniyo) May 17, 2020
2000 years ago today we were making dalgona coffee, watching money heist, and chanting go karuna go karuna go— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 17, 2020
#Lockdown4— Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 17, 2020
NoBody
Govt on Lockdown: pic.twitter.com/qoovpl1oxJ
Lockdown 5 will be declared by a random uncle on a whatsapp video because they will run out of low-level organisations to pass the buck to.— Samit Basu (@samitbasu) May 17, 2020
Soyi Raho Anarkali, Lockdown 31st Tak Extend Ho Gaya #LockdownExtended #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/lMt4SgE1Ao— OM RAJPUROHIT (@omrajguru) May 17, 2020
#Lockdown4 le' Introverts right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D9DcrcbbBK— AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) May 17, 2020
"When Modi extends the lockdown without giving speech"#Lockdown4 #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/4nkyJeDhss— Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) May 17, 2020
When Indians heard lockdown extended :-#Lockdown4 #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/1nS8dan9Kf— mahendra (@OMaddy2593) May 17, 2020
Public - #LockdownExtended na ho is baar..— Riya (@jhampakjhum) May 17, 2020
Govt. to #Lockdown4 : pic.twitter.com/j0CojJQ0eF
#LockdownExtended #Lockdown4— Shweta Gupta 🖤 (@Shw3taguptaa) May 17, 2020
Corona to everyone : pic.twitter.com/YYEOnCBDOn
Waiting for #Lockdown4 guidelines pic.twitter.com/geUt5dLX3G— Denzil D'Souza (@23denzil97) May 17, 2020
I don't say 'see you soon' anymore, I now say 'see you in June'#Lockdown4— Ritika Rusia (@ritikarusia) May 17, 2020
Its 17th of May...— Snehasish Nayak (@AskSnehasish) May 17, 2020
Me and my dost log waiting for #Lockdown4 rules: pic.twitter.com/U3japxzMrK
In a few months Lockdown20 will be trending #Lockdown4— Abhishek (@Abhishe14381283) May 17, 2020
#Lockdown4 Extended till 31st May#lockdownindia #CoronaUpdatesInIndia pic.twitter.com/IMXego40hZ— Priyank Lad (@piku_lad) May 17, 2020
Never-ending 😒#Lockdown4 #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/CuPB7eCcD7— Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 17, 2020
Sab 18th ki wait kar rahe the. Modiji ne ek din pehle hi faad di.#lockdownextension #Lockdown4 #Lockdown4point0— swati__jaiswal (@swati__jaiswal) May 17, 2020
Few hours left before #Lockdown4 will be imposed.— Suchit (@suchitbabbar) May 17, 2020
People still looking to hear about the guidelines like... pic.twitter.com/tRCa5gLmvt
#Lockdown4point0 #lockdown #Lockdown4— Subodh Shridhar Naikade (@sub_naikade) May 17, 2020
Introverts be Like: - pic.twitter.com/6sa34fNxnV
Never used to like sequels of any movie... And this fu*king lockdown gets four parts.#LockdownExtended #lockdown #lockdownextension #Lockdown4— Moin Khan (معین خان) (@2Moin) May 17, 2020
When someone post food snaps in #Lockdown4— sharmaji ka beta (@chotesharmajii) May 17, 2020
Me : pic.twitter.com/c54PkBP2bC
The lockdown is to make sure we stay safe and flatten the curve. So even though it might seem inconvenient, it is essential.