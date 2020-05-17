The lockdown in India has been extended for two more weeks, until May 31. Since India's positive COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, the government has made a decision to have different guidelines for different zones in the country.

This announcement has resulted in a series of desi Tweets about the lockdown that we totally agree with.

So this time NDMA issues the order extending lockdown. Last time, it was MHA and earlier PM himself. May be next time, Ministry of Earth Sciences? #LockdownExtended — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) May 17, 2020

#Lockdown4 Pataallok bhi khatam hogaya. Ab to Guidelines declare Karo MHA. — gujjubusinessman (@gujjuvaniyo) May 17, 2020

2000 years ago today we were making dalgona coffee, watching money heist, and chanting go karuna go karuna go — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 17, 2020

Lockdown 5 will be declared by a random uncle on a whatsapp video because they will run out of low-level organisations to pass the buck to. — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) May 17, 2020

I don't say 'see you soon' anymore, I now say 'see you in June'#Lockdown4 — Ritika Rusia (@ritikarusia) May 17, 2020

Its 17th of May...



Me and my dost log waiting for #Lockdown4 rules: pic.twitter.com/U3japxzMrK — Snehasish Nayak (@AskSnehasish) May 17, 2020

In a few months Lockdown20 will be trending #Lockdown4 — Abhishek (@Abhishe14381283) May 17, 2020

Sab 18th ki wait kar rahe the. Modiji ne ek din pehle hi faad di.#lockdownextension #Lockdown4 #Lockdown4point0 — swati__jaiswal (@swati__jaiswal) May 17, 2020

Few hours left before #Lockdown4 will be imposed.



People still looking to hear about the guidelines like... pic.twitter.com/tRCa5gLmvt — Suchit (@suchitbabbar) May 17, 2020

Never used to like sequels of any movie... And this fu*king lockdown gets four parts.#LockdownExtended #lockdown #lockdownextension #Lockdown4 — Moin Khan (معین خان) (@2Moin) May 17, 2020

When someone post food snaps in #Lockdown4

Me : pic.twitter.com/c54PkBP2bC — sharmaji ka beta (@chotesharmajii) May 17, 2020

The lockdown is to make sure we stay safe and flatten the curve. So even though it might seem inconvenient, it is essential.