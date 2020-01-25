Aquarius season is here! And so are the memes. Dating an Aquarius can be hard work, considering the fact that this sun sign is known to be... stubborn, I mean assertive. People can't stop sharing memes about the perils of loving an aquarian and if you've ever dated one, you'll definitely relate.
my aquarius boyfriend: hey if ur allowed to believe in astrology i’m allowed to believe i’m an alien— p r i n c e s s l i l 𓄀 (@lilcancermoon) September 16, 2019
An #Aquarius might be nice & friendly to you, but that doesnt mean they are interested in dating you— Terms of Aquarius (@AquariusTerms) January 23, 2020
Aquarius: so guys! I think I'm dating someone— Astro Bebs (@astrobebs) April 28, 2018
the groupchat: please be someone normal please
Aquarius: you should know me better by now
aquarius woman: i’m so glad we’re dating woo hoo! you’re a great boyfriend— ☿️ (@JavaughnSYW) June 8, 2018
boyfriend: and YOU’RE a great girlfriend!
aquarius woman: wait i’m a what
“you could just tell them how you feel.”— neutral spiritualist (@icuarius) January 19, 2019
aquarius: pic.twitter.com/jmwsHlRU1w
An Aquarius accepting a hug pic.twitter.com/G0FRJ3mCVn— Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) January 13, 2019
BEFORE VS AFTER : dating an Aquarius. pic.twitter.com/xaBwbjEnKz— Retired $lut ❼ (@chancexclip) January 21, 2020
I’m really dating an Aquarius please pray for me y’all pic.twitter.com/TdSkQBSVCE— Courtney Tamia (@courttamia) January 22, 2020
pulled an uno reverse card this Aquarius szn and deleted all dating apps ✨— belle (@eggiebeo) 21 January 2020
it’s aquarius season and i just want to take a moment to celebrate the fact i am not dating an aquarius— mrs. duckworth (@heidibum) 21 January 2020
Me, breaking down the complexities of dating an Aquarius pic.twitter.com/kwUu9pJHdH— Nique. (@PolosNKicks) 20 January 2020
y’all pray for my friend. nothing’s wrong she’s just dating an aquarius pic.twitter.com/4gSu9FEG9u— Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) 18 January 2020
if you’re dating an aquarius you’re single to me — and prolly to them as well— 💎 (@quinncunt1) 3 September 2019
my bf just taught me how to read an analog clock at goodwill i knew dating an aquarius would benefit me— Sally Maine (@SusieSaraGlock) 28 September 2018
Dating an Aquarius: *you cry while they stare blankly and pet you “there there”*— Rubén (@QueerXiChisme) 22 November 2017
😩😭 Dating an #Aquarius pic.twitter.com/rKUOZiXXX3— ♒︎𝔑𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔬𝔣𝔭𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔞𝔠𝔩𝔢𝔰 🏹 (@aquabeings) 26 July 2017
Dating an Aquarius feels like opening every window of your house during a spring storm after midnight— Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) 25 April 2017
One for good luck
Wishing you all the best in your aquarian adventure.