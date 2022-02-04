In 2022, it is still appalling how our menses continue to be a taboo topic. Let's face it - it's unpleasant, painful and incredibly vexing as it is. It would certainly help if we didn't have to bury it in a veil of shame.





Sometimes women just want to scream from the roofs, but instead, we have to hide it as our dirty little secret at the risk of overriding stereotypes that deem women as “moody" or "crazy" during their cycle. I mean, if you had ounces of blood sucked out of your body, why wouldn't you want to scream?

A large part of the problem? Men. It's funny how men will go to any lengths to avoid even using the term period like it's the first rule of Fight Club. Most men want to evade the subject because it's a “girl’s problem.” Some unsympathetic and outright disrespectful men like to crack jokes that amuse no one. Others have no clue what they're talking about. Very few invest the time and energy to educate themselves about the topic.

These hilarious tweets perfectly encapsulate how men deal with the topic of menstruation:

So some men on Twitter are comparing menstruation to an erection -



Men on Twitter getting uncomfortable when women openly discuss menstruation is both the bane of my existence and the highlight of my week. — 🍄 Grace 🍄 #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@itsmegrace_b) July 24, 2020

The way men hate the word period will never not be funny😭so triggered — Ophelia Thee Material Girl (@tegaophelia) October 15, 2020

it's so funny how men want to control women's bodies but talking about periods makes them uncomfortable — jess clary (@ClaryJessica) October 27, 2020

I have men on Instagram telling me that me doing a tampon ad is bad for women in gaming. LOL Imagine the terror of mentioning menstruation in a mostly male space. HOW COULD I?!?! 🤣 — Nicki (@NickiTaylor) March 4, 2021

I think it’s so funny when men say women on their period act irrationally because they’re hormonal. do you know what hormone that is? testosterone.



Girl: *is mad*

it's funny that 99% of men are disgusted just by the word "period" and "menstruation" lmfao get our yourselves — joey (@joewaaaayyy) March 7, 2016

Hey powergirls 💪🏻💪🏻came across this interesting and funny image. Our Periods are NOT like TV or movie subscriptions 🤦🏻‍♀️.Its time that men in our lives - our BAE/BFF/Husband/brothers understand that menstruation is about normal ,healthy and natural.#menstruation #those5days pic.twitter.com/FsmpqsxZ6T — Those5Days (@Those5Days) August 10, 2019

Funny how some men can watch the bloodiest movies and still be irritated by menstruation.



Its funny watching men's expressions when girls gather around, and talk about menstruation. LMAO!!! — STEF || SOONGYU ✚ (@spiderliliez) April 20, 2011

i want someone to be obsessed w me the way men on tiktok are obsessed w menstruation — hannah (@id0rru) June 15, 2021

Just saw a man mansplain menstruation to a woman??? Just because it has the word “men” on it doesn’t make you an expert on it.😭 — Drake's Peri-Peri Sauce (@ayjyxx) April 24, 2021

Why have I been seeing so many idiotic men on my tl trying to tell us women how to feel about OUR BODIES or how to "appropriately" handle OUR MENSTRUATION CYCLES????? — janine (@janinematrox) August 14, 2020

Saw this and though it was funny Menstruation, menopause, mental breakdowns... Ever notice how most womens probIems begin with men? — TiaMichelle (@mstiamichelle) January 9, 2011

It's a sad reality that most adult men – and women – are still highly uncomfortable talking about menstruation. Something that is so natural to all women shouldn't be discarded as a taboo. It's high time this changed - period.