In 2022, it is still appalling how our menses continue to be a taboo topic. Let's face it - it's unpleasant, painful and incredibly vexing as it is. It would certainly help if we didn't have to bury it in a veil of shame.
A large part of the problem? Men. It's funny how men will go to any lengths to avoid even using the term period like it's the first rule of Fight Club. Most men want to evade the subject because it's a “girl’s problem.” Some unsympathetic and outright disrespectful men like to crack jokes that amuse no one. Others have no clue what they're talking about. Very few invest the time and energy to educate themselves about the topic.
These hilarious tweets perfectly encapsulate how men deal with the topic of menstruation:
So some men on Twitter are comparing menstruation to an erection -— LadyMinxNI 👠 👄 🚘 (@IAmTheeMinx) April 24, 2021
No words -
The way men hate the word period will never not be funny😭so triggered— Ophelia Thee Material Girl (@tegaophelia) October 15, 2020
it's so funny how men want to control women's bodies but talking about periods makes them uncomfortable— jess clary (@ClaryJessica) October 27, 2020
I have men on Instagram telling me that me doing a tampon ad is bad for women in gaming. LOL Imagine the terror of mentioning menstruation in a mostly male space. HOW COULD I?!?! 🤣— Nicki (@NickiTaylor) March 4, 2021
Girl: *is mad*— jūratė (@yurateh) July 29, 2021
Men thinking they’re funny: “maybe she’s on her period”
Maybe she is, you better run the fuck away you never know bitch.
it's funny that 99% of men are disgusted just by the word "period" and "menstruation" lmfao get our yourselves— joey (@joewaaaayyy) March 7, 2016
Hey powergirls 💪🏻💪🏻came across this interesting and funny image. Our Periods are NOT like TV or movie subscriptions 🤦🏻♀️.Its time that men in our lives - our BAE/BFF/Husband/brothers understand that menstruation is about normal ,healthy and natural.#menstruation #those5days pic.twitter.com/FsmpqsxZ6T— Those5Days (@Those5Days) August 10, 2019
Funny how some men can watch the bloodiest movies and still be irritated by menstruation.— Bibi Babatunde-Ikotun (@bibilamour04) August 2, 2021
Grow up boy!
It's blood.
Its funny watching men's expressions when girls gather around, and talk about menstruation. LMAO!!!— STEF || SOONGYU ✚ (@spiderliliez) April 20, 2011
i want someone to be obsessed w me the way men on tiktok are obsessed w menstruation— hannah (@id0rru) June 15, 2021
Just saw a man mansplain menstruation to a woman??? Just because it has the word “men” on it doesn’t make you an expert on it.😭— Drake's Peri-Peri Sauce (@ayjyxx) April 24, 2021
Why have I been seeing so many idiotic men on my tl trying to tell us women how to feel about OUR BODIES or how to "appropriately" handle OUR MENSTRUATION CYCLES?????— janine (@janinematrox) August 14, 2020
Saw this and though it was funny Menstruation, menopause, mental breakdowns... Ever notice how most womens probIems begin with men?— TiaMichelle (@mstiamichelle) January 9, 2011
Men: Feminists be like " WhY iS iT mEnStRuAtIoN nOt WoMeNsTrUaTiOn" Ha HA ha sO fUnNy— The Girl From Nowhere (@shayareechanda) June 6, 2020
Etymologists, linguists, philologists grammarians, oxford,cambridge and Merriam Webster, etc dictionaries: pic.twitter.com/kDUEleolV3
It's a sad reality that most adult men – and women – are still highly uncomfortable talking about menstruation. Something that is so natural to all women shouldn't be discarded as a taboo. It's high time this changed - period.