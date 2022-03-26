Everybody lies but it seems like guys have mastered the art. Almost all the girls would have heard the crafty whoopers guys tell them.



The replies on this viral tweet are proof that there exist many lies apart from his sentences that end with 'trust me, baby'.

Ladies, what is the worst lie you have heard come out of a man's mouth? Apparently men are very creative with their lies. — I have an MBA degree! (@JackDevero) March 15, 2022

Have a look at what perpetual liars sound like.

Found a bra in his suitcase and he said it’s his from when he was fat years back. He said he had saggy titties and kept it to remind him how far he’s come with his weight loss journey 💀 — Oikanyeng. (@Oikanyeng_S) March 15, 2022

I found a condom wrapper near his bed which we didn’t use and he said it was a ghost — hex girl (@literallythtgrl) March 15, 2022

My friend said she found a pregnancy test but it was negative then her boyfriend said it's his he wanted to see if it works on males too😩 — Bonny🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@BlackBonnyT) March 15, 2022

this one time I got discharged from the hospital early, I walked in on him smashing another chick. I was still weak so I passed out. I woke up in our bed. When I confronted him he said it was probably a bad dream I had from falling. — 𝒩𝒾𝓀𝓀𝒾 💙 (@blackdivaempire) March 16, 2022

He was chatting to some gal and we fought and I said 'y don't u just date her coz u busy chatting naye' 2 months later I found out he was sleeping with her and he said he was doing what I told him to do — Poschia (@Tshianeo_) March 15, 2022

Found a panty in his closet and he said that it belonged to his late mom and he smells it for good luck. I believed him 🤡 — Mekatilili🇰🇪 (@wa_menza) March 16, 2022

He told me the reason he can’t post me is because he works with dangerous people and they might harm me…. the whole time he had another loving girlfriend in a different city and a baby mama ….We were together for a year — Cecilia Bamusi (@CeciliaBamus) March 15, 2022

He cheated on me with an ex of his,and stated he had no choice and couldn't say no to her because the lady "pulled his pants down". He also said "I showed her a picture of us, but she still kept pulling my pants off." He said it was not his fault whatsoever.🤣 💀 — Amber Rose (@amberincognitoh) March 15, 2022

He said he couldn't reply to texts because his phone was overheating (it was December). 🥲 — BLACK (@Choc_Noxy) March 15, 2022

He broke up with me by saying he moved back to his home country. He kept this lie going for two years and would periodically hmu pretending he was in a completely different time zone. Turns out he was 15 mins away with his other gf — gasp (@pinkflowrpower) March 16, 2022

I found a lace underwear in his bathroom , I asked and he told me he sometimes wear panties. @kgomotsofox remember this 🤣😂🤣 — Kelebogile (@Kelebogile_NT) March 15, 2022

I found a necklace in his room and he said it was his sister's then the sister came in and said ' wow this is nice can i please have it" he wanted to die — Matshediso (@matshediso419) March 15, 2022

“She was just giving me a massage” whilst she was on top of him and he was inside of her — Gali (@Galinkie) March 15, 2022

He said he uses a lubricant to moisture his head — Colleen🌻 (@Colieghn_H) March 15, 2022

When I caught my man cheating and he said he actually worked for the CIA and was investigating me for corporate espionage and it was all part of his cover — Lauren (@LnWeitzel) March 16, 2022

There was a bruise on his neck and he said he dropped the bar on his neck at the gym. Found out through the bitch he got it from that it was actually a hickey — Tori (@womblee_) March 16, 2022

Lol noticed a love bite on his neck... I said wow how can you vist ka love bit and he said that last night his brother called him to come fetch him in town and when he got there these guys wanted to beat them up and so it's not a love bite but a bruise from the fight😂😂😂 — Mizz Engineer 😊🙌 (@kletlape) March 15, 2022

This love bite story! Mine told me it was the seatbelt that pinched him and caused what looked like a love bite 🤡 — Rene (@Rene_Lost_It) March 15, 2022

Friend met this guy on Tinder. He vanished for a week with no contact. Then told her he was a secret agent and had gone undercover to investigate a drug deal in Colombia. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) March 16, 2022

Real eyes. Realise. Real lies.