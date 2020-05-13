Okay, everyone is getting frustrated stuck inside their house now. But that's all we can do. That's what a sensible person will do. Since everyone is at home with lot of free time this makes a perfect time for shit posting.

Here are 18 tweets that are relatable AF.



Dear quarantine,



I’m getting tired of sleeping & being on my phone — 1’5 with a stool (@_adamaris_h) April 27, 2020

Modiji took our “sehe lenge thoda” seriously!🙂 #lockdownmemes — Himanshu Goyal (@gareeb_memerr) April 28, 2020

The Four Stages of Quarantine (not sure who to credit for pic 🤔). I’m on 3 moving to 4. #lockdown #quarantineblues pic.twitter.com/wZ4K4lo4m0 — Lise Georgeson (@lisecarey) April 29, 2020

Bass 1-2 din aur samose banane hain, aur kuch nahi toh halwai toh pakka bann jaungi. — A (@_khwabida) April 16, 2020

How ima link the boys when the lockdown is lifted pic.twitter.com/fR1oYYKuU8 — majnu (@BobbyFazzler) April 20, 2020

Me when I step into Nando’s post lockdown pic.twitter.com/4Bp9zdhvU4 — Hannan (@Pakiiinextdoor) April 1, 2020

Time traveler: What year is it?

Me: 2020

Time traveler: Oh the first year of quarantine!

Me: pic.twitter.com/hUudREDkKu — ∀dnan (@adnanmsl) April 17, 2020

Miss those days when I used to post MONDAY BLUES tweets 🥺😔😢😪 #QuarantineLife #quarantinememes #Coronaindia — Vineeta singh 🇮🇳 🚩 (@biharigurl) March 30, 2020

Me, entering the university to meet my friends after the lockdown finally ends. pic.twitter.com/YL123arBEO — Sabuktageen Khan Afridi (@SabukAfridi) April 20, 2020

This lockdown has felt like a never ending unproductive weekend and I'm tired regardless at the end of the day. — okhoesay🌈 (@_thisbrowngirl_) April 24, 2020

People who they are waiting for lockdown to get over on 3rd May *

Lockdown : pic.twitter.com/MrIje3lQwY — Sarcastic L♥️ver (@Sardonios2) April 25, 2020

I'm scared of the day when I'll get bored of Ludo.#quarantinememes #LudoKing — Simran Jain (@SimmyyJain) April 23, 2020

"The lockdown won't be here for long."

The lockdown- pic.twitter.com/bpBAi8Z6dw — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) April 22, 2020