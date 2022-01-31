Shark Tank India has become the new obsession for every Indian. The business reality show is a complete package of entrepreneurial pitches and lots of drama. Not to mention, the memes have taken over the internet too.

And now Bollywood has found its way to Shark Tank India too. A Twitter user, Chai Kadak, made Phir Hera Pheri × Shark tank India memes, and the crossover is just perfect.

How just how? Phir Hera Pheri makes everything so relatable even after so many years.



Founders to Ashneer when he offers more than what they've asked pic.twitter.com/oMrMtvBzXG — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

What Namita meant by saying "Ye meri expertise nhi h, I'm out" pic.twitter.com/h2jBgjaETT — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

When all the sharks are interested in investing in yr startup pic.twitter.com/ISsFGE61bt — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

When founder offered 1% equity and not ready for counter offer pic.twitter.com/Mf49zUhimM — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

Sharks after investing in products with high margin & more demand pic.twitter.com/OzBjIDR3x3 — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

Relatives & Friends of founders waiting for their phone call to resolve their confusion pic.twitter.com/spUUTbrcMz — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

Aman to Ashneer when the topic is B2C marketing pic.twitter.com/okTuOI6Ztm — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

Phir hera pheri × Shark tank india pic.twitter.com/XSgNiOX0PP — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) January 29, 2022

Indeed, this was a much-needed crossover!

