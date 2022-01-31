Shark Tank India has become the new obsession for every Indian. The business reality show is a complete package of entrepreneurial pitches and lots of drama. Not to mention, the memes have taken over the internet too.
And now Bollywood has found its way to Shark Tank India too. A Twitter user, Chai Kadak, made Phir Hera Pheri × Shark tank India memes, and the crossover is just perfect.
How just how? Phir Hera Pheri makes everything so relatable even after so many years.
Indeed, this was a much-needed crossover!
