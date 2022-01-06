Whether you change channels on TV or flick through the pages of newspapers, you're bound to stumble across a headline that makes you spit your drink out in surprise. Catchy headlines are great but sometimes are taken too far.
We came across this Twitter page called Journos Writing Drunk Articles which posts the articles which need to be read twice to realise they aren't jokes. We have compiled the funniest of the tweets that will make you wonder what they are high on!
1. Internet lingo doesn't work well with everyone.
December 30, 2021
2. Clickbait 101.
December 31, 2021
3. Not all rhymes work.
December 20, 2021
4. Drunk journo articles, for real.
December 9, 2021
5. Aliens to Himesh- Ek baar aaja aaja aaja aaja aaaja.
November 24, 2021
6. Or the riches need it to become more disgustingly rich.
November 22, 2021
7. Not sure what you're on but this headline is class apart.
November 19, 2021
8. Coincidence? I don't think so.
November 25, 2021
9. O chudail, kal aana.
November 26, 2021
10. Okay, but why have they cancelled him?
November 21, 2021
11. All love stories hit headlines, all of them.
November 28, 2021
Can think of funnier headlines that you've come across? Share with us in the comments below.